Home & Garden TV with Willie “Do the deal Wil” Singleton, EXIT Real Estate Gallery

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Willie “Do the deal Wil” Singleton from EXIT Real Estate Gallery.

Willie “Wil” Singleton is a Jacksonville, Florida native and is very familiar with the greater Jacksonville area as well as the surrounding areas. His motto, “DREAM BIG!” is a constant theme, and driving force behind his pursuit to be one of the top real estate agents in the state of Florida. He is a very disciplined and customer-focused real estate professional that does whatever it takes to get the job done.

Wil Singleton aka “Do The Deal Wil” is not only a realtor, but a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, a Certified Marriage Counselor, a Florida Notary Public/Signing Agent, owns a tailor-made suit company, owns a tax service, is a independent associate with severl multi-marketing companies, and he also is the Senior Pastor of a local church in this city.

Known to many as one of the top agents in the state of Florida, Wil is driven by an immense work ethic, and his diverse professional endeavors translate easily into a successful real estate career. He believes that hard work and diligence always get rewarded.

To learn more, please visit dothedealwil.com