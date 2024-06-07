Finding Your Frequency with Don Fox of Works by Don M Fox

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian sits down with Don Fox of Works by Don M Fox.

Short company description:

Offering consulting services to the restaurant and franchising industries.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?:

In the startup stage.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

Experience building a $1B brand (Firehouse Subs)

What’s the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome in your business?:

No obstacles. It is smooth sailing.

How do you define success?:

Helping others define and achieve their goals.

