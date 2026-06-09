Finding Your Frequency with John Noel of BizWish Limited Liability Company

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Brian Sexton spoke with John Noel.

John Noel

Founder and Owner / President at BizWish Limited Liability Company

Website Address: bizwish.net

Short company description:

BizWish is a global business development organization. We serve the community by supporting the advancement of business needs. More specifically, we foster and develop business ideas from the conceptual level to existence, as well as, work with existing businesses to support improvement needs and drive growth. We engage the community, government officials, associates in real estate, finance and business professionals.

We’re a full service, one-stop-shop organization that provides a platform for proposing business needs and sharing innovative ideas, consulting services (operational, technical and financial) and engagement with investors & lenders to help business owners and entrepreneurs find capital to fund business ventures.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Joining the CSX organization, a major 250 company.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

I’m always looking for opportunities to better myself. I’ve always liked learning new things. When you stop growing and learning you get left behind.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

More community engagement and collaboration that drive business ideas and innovation. I want to see better communities with impactful businesses that drive growth and provide value.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

I admire Shad Khan. His story is impressive he developed an idea, patented it and rose to be an industry leader in the automotive world.