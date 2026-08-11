The Horse’s Mouth: Movers and Shakers with Anne Andrews of Wellness with Anne

“The Horse’s Mouth: Movers and Shakers” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! Guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. Our hosts will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and David Ramos, spoke with Anne Andrews.

Anne Andrews

Owner of Wellness with Anne

Website Address: https://www.wellnesswithanne.com/

Short company description:

I have been practicing since 2003 enhancing your well-being through gentle effective bodywork, REIKI, Bioenergy therapy, and movement intelligence lessons.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Ortho-Bionomy, Reiki, Bioenergy therapy, Bones for Life Movement Intelligence lessons

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Yes during my training at a Residential we had to put together a short play explaining what Ortho-Bionomy is.

How do you define success?

When my clients can go back to doing what they love and have more ease in their bodies.