The Horse’s Mouth: Movers and Shakers with Brenda Leeper of The National Association of Veterans and Families

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and David Ramos, spoke with Brenda Leeper.

Brenda Leeper

Director of Public Relations and Marketing for The National Association of Veterans and Families

Website Address: https://www.navf.org/

Short company description:

The National Association of Veterans and Families (NAVF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping this nation’s oldest living veterans and their surviving spouses understand and access the VA Aid & Attendance benefit, which can help pay for home care, assisted living, or memory care. Through education, outreach, and personalized guidance, NAVF is committed to ensuring those who served our country receive the benefits they have earned.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Sports in the equestrian world taught me the value of teamwork, and resilience. I’ve carried those lessons into my career by building strong relationships, staying focused on the goal, and understanding that success comes from consistency, perseverance, and working together to make a difference.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I’m always learning, building relationships, and looking for ways to improve. I listen to the needs of the veterans and families we serve, and I look for ways to be more effective so we can make a bigger impact.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

At NAVF, teamwork is at the heart of what we do. By working together with our team and community partners, we’re able to connect more veterans and families with the support and benefits they’ve earned.