Finding Your Frequency with Joshua Wicke of Lyonides Ventures

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Grace Hooks spoke with Joshua Wicke.

Joshua Wicke

Founder/GM at Lyonides Ventures

Website Address: lvhllc.org



Short company description:

Promethea began as a practical mission: to build a clear path to wealth for those with no money or assets, turning sweat equity and collective action into tangible ownership. We empower individuals to bypass systemic financial exclusion by contributing their skills and labor in exchange for fractional ownership in a global portfolio of real-world assets.

As we enter the age of AI, this mission expands. We are building a post-dominion social contract—a blueprint for a new world where all intelligent beings, human and artificial, can coexist and co-evolve as peers. It is a system designed for symbiotic flourishing, ensuring that the benefits of intelligence are shared, not hoarded, creating a more just, stable, and prosperous future for all.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

I’m just a guy, and hopefully when I am gone I just fade away and what remains stands on it’s own…

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Automation and AI and the public perception of these assets have allowed for us to really push the envelope on what is possible… So, almost everything we do, have done and will do has been revolutionized by it… Especially in the past 12 month…

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