Finding Your Frequency with Leona Douglass of Empowering Wellness LLC

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton spoke with Leona Douglass.

Leona Douglass

Healer/Spiritual Life Coach at Empowering Wellness LLC

Website Address: www.empoweringwellness.me



Short company description:

Hi, I’m Leona Douglass. I’m a Licensed Massage Therapist, Level 3 Facial Stretch Practitioner, Shamanic Energy Healer, and Spiritual Life Coach.

I specialize in helping people who are living with physical pain, emotional stress, or subconscious survival patterns shift into aligned vitality and embodied resilience.

How do you define success?

I define success as helping someone move toward wholeness—whether that’s becoming pain-free in their body, finding clarity in their mind, or opening their heart and soul to more peace and love. When someone I work with experiences real transformation and begins living in alignment with their best self, that is the deepest measure of success for me.

Describe a Failure in your Career

I had a solely based in person business as a body worker and energy worker… then after I had four surgeries in two years, I realized I needed to create a remote Healing and Spiritual Life Coaching part to make it more accessible to all!

What about your company makes you the most proud

So I created The Integrated Embodiment Method — a structured path from pain to aligned vitality. It’s a whole-system approach that integrates advanced bodywork, nervous system regulation, subconscious clearing, and energy alignment. Depending on the client, that may include therapeutic massage, somatic release, frequency work, or spiritual integration — but it’s always intentional and layered.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I help people stop letting pain dictate their lives — and instead use it as information, extract the lesson, release what’s no longer serving them, and create sustainable, embodied healing. Because pain isn’t the enemy. Unprocessed pain is. And when you learn how to work with it properly, it becomes power.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

After going through four surgeries myself in the last two years, I deeply understand what it’s like to live in pain — not just physically, but mentally and spiritually. And what I’ve learned is that healing has to address the whole system. You can’t treat the body without regulating the nervous system. You can’t shift mindset without addressing stored trauma in the tissues.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

So I created The Integrated Embodiment Method — a structured path from pain to aligned vitality. It’s a whole-system approach that integrates advanced bodywork, nervous system regulation, subconscious clearing, and energy alignment. Depending on the client, that may include therapeutic massage, somatic release, frequency work, or spiritual integration — but it’s always intentional and layered.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

I admire that this industry has many different modalities and practitioners to help people. And I’m so grateful and thankful that I created a Structured Path from Pain to Aligned Vitality.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Sports and ballroom dancing have taught me the importance of discipline, practice, and adaptability. In ballroom, you learn both how to lead and how to follow—two roles that are essential in life and in business. Sometimes you’re called to step into leadership and guide others, and other times true strength comes from listening, following, and collaborating. That balance has shaped how I show up in my healing practice and as a business owner.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I believe in the power of collaboration and learning from others. I hold regular marketing and strategy meetings where we bring together different perspectives and ideas. I also seek out mentorship and advice from experts in areas outside my own, which allows me to keep growing, stay innovative, and deliver the best possible experiences for my clients and retreat guests.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Right now, I’m co-facilitating the Unstoppable U Summit, happening the week of December 8, 2025. We’ve partnered with an experienced marketing team that has successfully hosted over 40 summits in the past year, and they’re supporting us with the landing page, outreach, funnels, and promotional materials. This summit will feature 25 incredible speakers—five each day over five days—sharing powerful messages, tools, and transformations across the key areas of life. It’s an amazing collaboration of healers, coaches, and speakers all coming together to make a huge impact. Working with such a strong team has shown me how much more we can create when we align our strengths and vision. And I’m really excited to share this during the interview, because there may be other aligned speakers or coaches who feel called to join us in this movement.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.