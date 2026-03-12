From the Sea to the C-Suite with Andy Harold of A. Harold & Associates

“From the Sea to the C-Suite” is a veteran-focused talk show that highlights the journeys of Navy and maritime veterans as they transition from military service toleadership roles in the business world. We celebrate the discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking developed at sea. Those same qualities often turn into success in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

Our show is more than a spotlight on veteran accomplishments. It’s a place where viewers can learn how teamwork, mission-driven leadership, and the mindset developed through service to help veterans navigate business challenges, innovate in their industries, and build organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Each episode features conversations with veterans who continue to lead and serve through their work in business and community initiatives. Today, our hosts Captain Rick Hoffman and Whitney Mincey sat down with Andy Harold.

Andy Harold

CEO of A. Harold and Associates, LLC

Website Address: www.aha-llc.com

Transcript:

Whitney:

Hello and welcome back to From the C-Suite to the C-Suite. I’m your host, Whitney Mincy. I’m joined by my special co-host, Captain Rick. And we also have an amazing guest with us today, Mr. Andy Harold. Welcome.

Andy:

Thank you so much.

Rick:

Andy, this has been great. We’ve had three interviews today. A submariner, a SWO surface warfare officer, and now a helicopter pilot. So we’ve got the full range going on. Welcome, Andy.

Andy:

Hey, thanks so much for having me.

Whitney:

Yes, we’re so excited to have you. And of course, the first thing we want to know is how you went from a pianist to a pilot. So tell us that story and how that happened.

Andy:

So there was, back in the day in college at the Conservatory of Music, and a friend of mine took me flying and I got the bug. And in college, you know, obviously a broke college student who did not have any excess money. So the kid took me flying, and then I said I had to figure out exactly how to pay for this.

And I went to the Air Force, and they turned their nose up at me, said I had to have my pilot’s license. But I went into the Navy recruiter’s office and said I wanted to fly. And they said, are you going to have a degree here soon? And I said, yes, I graduate in June. And they said, where can we sign you up?

And I freaked out my parents. Even though I was an Army brat, they had been paying for piano lessons since I was five, and they were like, you’re joining the military. So they accepted me, and then I went off to Aviation Officer Candidate School down in Florida.

Whitney:

Wow.

Rick:

And then you stayed in Jacksonville since about 1993. And when you transitioned to the reserves and then into corporate America, you are part of the reason why I was very happy to have you here is you’ve been very successful in starting a small business here in Jacksonville, and you continue to support the United States Navy.

Andy:

So I did that, yes. I did 11 years active and nine years in the reserves. My last tour of duty, I was stationed in London, England. Then I came back to the United States and got my first civilian job in Connecticut.

Then 9/11 happened. After 9/11, I had kept my house here in Jacksonville and had the opportunity to join the reserve helicopter squadron here in Jacksonville, but also simultaneously getting a job as a defense contractor, as a subject matter expert for a small firm that was developing training for the military.

After a few years of doing that, they almost laid me off. So after they almost laid me off, I actually started my small business called Harold and Associates that does curriculum development.

But in the meantime, they promoted me. So I got the opportunity to start my business, keep my day job, and learn a little bit more about federal government contracting. After that, I was kind of off to the races.

I was able to join one of the small business programs, the SBA 8 program, in 2007. That program helps small businesses do business with the federal government. Our firm took off.

Rick:

Yeah, I think I met you right about that time. I think I met you in 2005. And I want to thank you again for mentoring me as I made my own transition. Your guidance and counsel has been very useful for us to develop Orion Solutions. So thanks again, Andy.

Andy:

You’re welcome. You’re welcome.

Whitney:

So tell us a little bit more about your business and what you do and who you help.

Andy:

So when we get, like you said, back in 2003, we decided we were going to do technology, education, engineering, and training. Everybody always said, what in the heck does that mean? And we said, we do anything that solves problems.

The first opportunity we got was to do websites here in 2005 for the Superbowl when it came into town. They needed small businesses to help vendors get their websites together for that.

But our primary business is aviation systems and surface systems training. So if you are around Jacksonville and you see the P-8 aircraft flying around, the HD60 helicopters flying around, we do the classroom training and curriculum. We build that curriculum with instructional systems designers, graphic artists, and subject matter experts.

That’s our business. The Navy has a large volume of aircraft systems and surface systems, and they need their sailors trained on how to operate from an operational standpoint and a tactical standpoint.

Rick:

Yeah. Whitney, this is interesting because Andy does on the aviation side what I do on the surface warfare side. What I tell people my company does is that we take old sailors and we put them on the podium, and they teach young sailors how to use their weapon systems and sensors so that they can grow up to be old sailors.

All the kids you see off of Yemen this past year, or even now in the Persian Gulf as they’re pushing back attacks now from Iran, those are young men and women. We say that we’ve trained them. Average age remains 23 or 24 years old.

So these are young people with a lot of responsibility and are in harm’s way right now. We’re watching them closely. The P-8s that Andy references are the big maritime patrol aircraft that you see flying around Jacksonville, and they’re performing a vital role helping provide the eyes and ears for the battle commanders and the aircraft carrier battle groups that are currently in harm’s way.

Whitney:

Well Andy, I wonder if you have any advice that you can share with others that are about to make that transition from the military into potentially business ownership?

Andy:

Well I would tell anyone that has an idea or an interest or a passion to go for it. But do research and do all of the research that you can.

Also seek out other folks like myself, like Rick, who have made that transition to be a mentor. I give of my time to anyone who calls and asks, that needs help navigating whether they want to do federal business, government contracting, or they want to have some other requirement out there.

Again, it’s such a close-knit family having served in the military. There are so many people that have been there and done that before you who can help you navigate all aspects of financing, startup costs, and even being an advisor on how to obtain certain types of business.

I would just tell anyone that’s interested in doing that, it is so fulfilling to be able to start your own business and get out there and make a difference.

Rick:

Yeah, I don’t know Andy. I think if I’d known as much as I know today, I might not have done it. It’s hard work. It’s a challenge. But I agree with you that the key to be successful here in Jacksonville is to get to know someone that’s in the business now that’s willing to help you get started.

That’s the role that Andy’s played. Andy, 20 years ago we got to know each other. It’s a lot of work and a lot of risk. The good news is we don’t turn out to be natural entrepreneurs, but we do turn out to be natural risk takers.

You don’t get into an airplane and launch it off the back of a tiny little ship, a speck in the ocean that’s bobbing and weaving, and fly out in the darkness unless you have a certain amount of confidence in your ability to get the job done. So I salute you, Andy.

Whitney:

Yes. Thank you. Unfortunately we are out of time. But thank you so much for being here, Andy. We appreciate you.

If you want to learn more about his business and what he’s doing, make sure you head over to DailyNewsNetwork.com. All of his information will be listed there, and we will see you next time on From the C-Suite to the C-Suite..

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