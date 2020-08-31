Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, she spoke with Carlos Ramirez from Vets Assisting Vets LLC.
To learn more check out vets-assisting-vets.com.
“Around Town – Orange Park” with Carlos Ramirez from Vets Assisting Vets LLC
