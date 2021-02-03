“Around Town” with Joe Williams and Tiara Crutch

Each week on “Around Town,” our host Tiffany Howard talks to members of the Orange Park community who are making an impact. Today, Tiffany and Steve Strum talk to Joe Williams and Tiara Crutch.

Tiara is a fashion designer who has laucned her own brand. To learn more, visit https://bequillefashions.com

How do you define success?: I define success by accomplishing the goals I set out to achieve.

What is something unique about your business?: What’s unique about my business is a lot people don’t realize that my name is the brand. My personality is within everything I do with my brand. Your buying ME!

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Losing motivation!!! There was a year where I just didn’t want to give my brand any attention!!

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: I will be able to do big marketing like more tv ads , news and have celebrity marketing!!

Indianhead believes in giving customers access to quality compost and ensuring their soil has all the nutrients required for a healthy growing experience. To learn more, visit https://indianheadsoil.com.

How do you define success?: By mastering the art of fulfillment

What is something unique about your business?: Local business support local clients

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?: Overcoming 2020 challenges

Where is your favorite place to dine in Orange Park?: Cowgirl chop house

The Biggest change in marketing that I see coming in the next 5 years is?: Affiliated marketing growth

Finish this sentence: The Best Part of being in Orange Park is……: The lack of city traffic