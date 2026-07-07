Industry Champions with Ben Sorrells of High Ground Coffee Company

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Ben Sorrells.

Ben Sorrells

Founder of High Ground Coffee Company

Website Address: https://highgroundcoffeecompany.com/

Short company description:

Premium coffee and apparel.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Our company’s sponsorship and ambassadorship of veteran causes.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Awareness.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Scaling.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why?

The artisan coffee roaster we haven’t heard of yet. The American unsung hero changing the world we will not read about for 30 years.