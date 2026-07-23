Foodies Care Partner Profile Interview with John Bear of Five Star Veterans Center

John Bear

CEO of Five Star Veterans Center

Website Address: https://www.5starveteranscenter.org/

Short Organization Description:

Five Star Veterans Center is dedicated to guiding veterans on their journey to self-sufficiency, dignity, and community integration. Their mission is to empower veterans facing housing instability to overcome barriers and build independent lives through access to permanent homes and sustainable income opportunities.

At the heart of their approach is the Passport to Independence Program, a structured, phased pathway designed to guide veterans through critical stages of recovery, stabilization, and growth. This program embodies the core principles represented in our name—FIVE STAR—each letter symbolizing a pillar of our commitment to veterans.