Industry Champions with Dr. Tiffany Bannworth of Bannworth Institute of Archaeology, Paleontology, and Expeditionary Studies

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Dr. Tiffany Bannworth.

Dr. Tiffany Bannworth

Global President of Education and Research at Bannworth Institute of Archaeology, Paleontology, and Expeditionary Studies

Website Address: https://www.BannworthAcademy.com

Short company description:

Bannworth Institute of Archaeology, Paleontology, and Expeditionary Studies (BIAPES)

The Bannworth Institute of Archaeology, Paleontology, and Expeditionary Studies is a research and educational organization dedicated to hands-on exploration, field research, and experiential learning. Through archaeological investigations, paleontological excavations, museum studies, scientific research, and global educational expeditions, the Institute connects students and lifelong learners with the ancient world while fostering critical thinking, discovery, and academic excellence.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment has been establishing the foundation for the Bannworth Institute and creating a vision that extends beyond traditional education. We have built opportunities for students, researchers, educators, and enthusiasts to engage directly with archaeology, paleontology, museum studies, and field exploration. More importantly, we are laying the groundwork for a future institution dedicated to discovery, scholarship, and expeditionary learning. The most rewarding part is knowing that the Institute has the potential to inspire future researchers, explorers, and academics for generations to come.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I hope to redefine what education can look like. Too often learning is confined to textbooks and standardized systems. I want to show that education can be immersive, adventurous, and globally connected. Through Bannworth Museums, Academies, and Universities, I want to create a model where students participate in real research, travel to historical sites, collaborate with experts, and build knowledge through experience. If we can inspire other schools and institutions to adopt more experiential learning, then we’ve made a meaningful impact.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

One of the greatest challenges facing archaeological and expeditionary education is making authentic field research accessible to the public. Too often, archaeology, paleontology, and museum studies are confined to universities or research institutions, leaving many students and lifelong learners without opportunities to participate. At the Bannworth Institute, our challenge is building pathways that bridge the gap between academic research and public engagement while developing programs that allow learners to participate directly in discovery, exploration, and scholarly inquiry.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Throughout my career, I have been inspired by individuals who have successfully combined scholarship, leadership, and public engagement. Dr. Zahi Hawass transformed public interest in archaeology by bringing ancient Egypt to audiences around the world. Dr. Jane Goodall revolutionized scientific research while demonstrating the importance of conservation, education, and public outreach. I also greatly admire President Lech Wałęsa, whose leadership and perseverance changed the course of history and demonstrated the power of conviction and service. What makes these individuals especially meaningful to me is that I have had the privilege of spending time with each of them and learning from their experiences firsthand. Their influence reinforced my belief that true leadership extends beyond professional achievement and into the ability to inspire others. At the Bannworth Institute of Archaeology, Paleontology, and Expeditionary Studies, we seek to follow a similar path by making research, exploration, and discovery accessible to the public while preparing future generations of scholars, researchers, and explorers. Their examples continue to shape our vision as we build an institution dedicated to scholarship, field research, and lifelong learning.