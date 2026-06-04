Industry Champions with Guy Beard of Guy Beard Designs

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with Guy Beard.

https://vimeo.com/1198540210?fl=ip&fe=ec

Guy Beard

Owner of Guy Beard Designs

Website Address: https://guybearddesigns.com/

Short company description:

Guy Beard Designs was founded on one belief: that jewelry should reflect who you are and what you love. With roots in mechanical engineering and a lifelong pull toward the outdoors, Guy Beard merges precision, innovation, and passion in every piece. His work isn’t about trends—it’s about truth.