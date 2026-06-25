Industry Champions with Jennifer Otero of Andromeda Systems Incorporated

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Jennifer Otero.

Jennifer Otero

President of Growth/Corporate Operations at Andromeda Systems Incorporated

Website Address: androsysinc.com

Short company description:



Andromeda Systems Incorporated provides unparalleled expertise and capabilities in the Reliability, Maintenance, Supportability, Engineering, and Logistics disciplines. Our staff of nationally and internationally recognized leaders are shaping industries and developing revolutionary solutions to improve physical asset management. Leverage our experience and cutting-edge analytical tools to improve asset performance and reduce life-cycle costs.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Balancing my career, my family and my personal goals.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Continuous growth and evolution in a time of uncertainty.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Increased integration of technology such as artificial intelligence.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Other women in predominantly male dominated industries.