Industry Champions with Ryan Bordner of Rns Ministries

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Ryan Bordner.

Ryan Bordner

Pastor at Rns Ministries

Website Address: https://youtube.com/@rnsministries

Short company description:

We are an online ministry that is intended to be a supplement to your weekly church attendance. Geared toward discipling believers to a Biblical Worldview via shorts and reels, sermons and short teaching videos. We cover anything from marriage to biblical worldview, faith to questions that need answers.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment is simply to live every day closer to Jesus than I did the day before…to pass on the Gospel and faith, grace and love to others.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Getting our name out and building a base of people to tune in.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

We will adapt with the ever changing online ministry scene, attempting to teach biblical truth in whatever manner that is effective.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why?

There are a lot of pastors doing what I do, but probably the best example would be Josh Howerton.