Industry Champions with Susan Peters of PossAbilities Plus

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Grace Hooks, spoke with Susan Peters.

Susan Peters

CEO of PossAbilities Plus

Website Address: https://possabilitiesplus.org/

Short company description:

PossAbilities Plus is dedicated to enriching the lives and expanding the opportunities of teens and adults with autism and related abilities through training, employment support, and meaningful social engagement. PossAbilities Plus provides a holistic and inclusive environment that supports personal growth, independence, and meaningful community engagement for adults with disabilities. Through vocational training, life skills development, therapeutic programming, and social enrichment, participants build confidence, practical skills, and lasting relationships.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Helping families and creating community.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

At PossAbilities Plus, our greatest challenge is securing a stable source of operating funds. Additionally, a significant challenge within our industry is advocating for equity in the community, particularly in areas such as employment, housing, and transportation.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

I see leaders in the community coming together to address the housing shortage for individuals with disabilities. Enhancing the inclusion of job-ready individuals and fostering a greater collaboration across communities to support differently-abled individuals.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

I don’t feel there are trend setters in our industry, each organization holds a special place and servers a unique community. It is becoming a strong collaborative.