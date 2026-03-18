Industry Champions with TeanettaMarie Brandon of Diabuddies

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with TeanettaMarie Brandon of Diabuddies.

TeanettaMarie Brandon

EXCUTIVE DIRECTOR at DIABUDDIES

Website Address: HTTPS://ww.facebook.com/nettabeezdatruth



Short company description:

NON-PROFIT, RAISING AWARENESS OF DIABETES, EDUCATING, AND PROVIDING RESOURCES

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

BEING A MOM

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

EXPOSURE

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

PEOPLE BEING MORE HEALTH CONSCIOUS WITH THEIR CHILDREN BRING FAMILIES BACK TO THE TABLE

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why?

WELL IN MY INDUSTRY NOT MANY MAKE AWARENESS

Transcript

Speaker 1

Welcome to Industry Champions. I’m your host, Chris Buiha and joining me here in the studio is TeanettaMarie Brandon with Diabuddies. TeanettaMarie, how are you doing?

Speaker 2

I’m doing great.

Speaker 1

Thanks for coming in. A friend of ours introduced us and said, hey, you got to bring TeanettaMarie and to talk about what she’s doing and the diabetes front. So before we get to that, were you originally from or brought you here to Florida?

Speaker 2

I’m originally from, Lancaster, California. Yeah. Yes. And I was born in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Speaker 1

Then. So you’re Cardinals fan?

Speaker 2

Yes.

Speaker 1

Disgusting.

Speaker 2

And we love the blues.

Speaker 1

Okay. Yeah, yeah. The hockey. Yeah. So, I, was introduced to you, and, I’m really just excited about this interview. Yeah, let’s talk about it. So, diabetes. So what? What motivates. First of all, what are you doing in this space? And then let’s talk about the motivation. So tell us about it.

Speaker 2

Yes. I’m a parent leader and advocate in the community. Okay. And, I created this, nonprofit organization to make awareness of childhood diabetes. Yeah. I personally have, dealt with diabetes in my family. My mother and father, both diabetic. Okay. And my grandparent. My grandmother’s a diabetic as well. Okay. And, I’ve been to CNN for over 20 years. Okay. So I’ve seen lives lost. You know, blindness, people, sleep apnea and kidney disease, all because of this chronic disease. Yeah. And, when I did my research is noticed that there are more and more children, which this used to just be an adult disease. Right now, we have children, being affected by this chronic disease. Yeah. I wanted to get in front of that, and I appreciate that.

Speaker 1

Yeah. For our audience, we’re talking off camera. You said, you know, what’s the statistics on the number of children that are being affected by this? Is there a ratio?

Speaker 2

Yes. 1 in 3 pre-teen, 1 in 3 pre-teens are pre-diabetic.

Speaker 1

Wow.

Speaker 2

And, from 2002 to 2017, the CDC has stated that the cases of diabetes in children have doubled, and it’s been increasing 5% every year since 2017.

Speaker 1

Any root causes that you found?

Speaker 2

Just less activity in the school. Well, yeah, I seen that. My with my my my my grown children now, like, you know, they’re they’re in their 30s and 20s now, but I remember when I went to high school, like, or any school Yep. Every single day. Yes. And then when they went through high school, they had to take two semesters of in four years, which I thought was interesting/

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

And then we remember when we had health class. I remember at Home Economics.

Speaker 2

Yes.

Speaker 1

So, we had more education in a school for health. So I believe that’s the reason why it was not so many cases, but now is such a large case. And, there’s no government, regulation right now. On, anything they implement is quiet crisis.

Speaker 1

Yeah. I love you. Like you say, quiet crisis, because it is. It’s going to, unfortunately, sneak up on us and then become a societal problem. Unfortunately, people will suffer as a result. And you see it through your own family’s experience. So.

Speaker 1

So diabetes. You got some events coming up. Can you talk about the 5K?

Speaker 2

Yes, I’m doing the 5K fun run.

Speaker 1

Yeah, it is free.

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

Oh, free is free. That’s my price.

Speaker 2

Yeah. I want all the community to come and stand with us. I, vendors, sponsors.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

The come in and support. It will be at Arlington Middle School. They can check it out on Eventbrite.

Speaker 1

Okay.

Speaker 2

Or, Facebook events.

Speaker 1

Okay.

Speaker 2

And I also put some fliers for those who are not well with the computer.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

At the library. At the Regency library.

Speaker 1

Okay.

Speaker 2

As well as, the university North, libraries.

Speaker 1

Okay. What day is it on?

Speaker 2

It will be May 2nd.

Speaker 1

May. You know what time?

Speaker 2

At 9 a.m..

Speaker 1

9 a.m.. So folks should show up a little bit early to make sure they get a good parking.

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

Yeah. Stretched out and ready to go.

Speaker 2

Stretch out.

Speaker 1

Okay.

Speaker 2

Yes. And like I said, I want to keep this event free for so that all the kids and the parents can have something fun to do. Yeah. As well as come out and stand for, the future generation.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

Yeah. Because they are saying that they predict by 2060, even though it sounds like a long time. That it will be 1.5 million children with diabetes.

Speaker 1

That’s quite a bit.

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

And so folks can get on Eventbrite. Can they. They RSVP, sign up to sign up.

Speaker 2

Okay. QR QR code.

Speaker 1

Okay. Awesome. That way, you know how many folks are coming in?

Speaker 2

Yes.

Speaker 1

So I can.

Speaker 2

For you. For the freedom.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

Okay. And. And you’re looking for vendors and sponsors potentially, too. I mean, just vendors. They can come on out.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

I’m not charging for vendors here either. They can come on out.

Speaker 1

You’re so kind.

Speaker 2

Yes.

Speaker 1

Yeah. I just want people to come out and stand with me in support because, this is a movement, not a fundraiser.

Speaker 1

I love that.

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

You’re right, because this this crisis won’t be solved in one, you know, one 5K. It’s got to get out there in awareness, have conversations one and three. That’s a that’s a substantial amount of, children that’ll be impacted.

Speaker 1

You know and yeah we’re talking off camera the fact that the pharmaceutical industry is so expensive these days. We have people that don’t have the resources. In many cases, the to, you know, to take care of themselves. You know, with this type of medication, insulin is not cheap nor free.

Speaker 2

No.

Speaker 1

Yeah. It’s not. And then you, you I mean, in this type of crisis, when orange juice is like $10, you know, I really just trying to make it free so that the parents can come in, enjoy themselves, have a good time, as well as stand for something is important.

Speaker 1

That’s wonderful. And one more time. How can folks find the race and the day in time again?

Speaker 2

You can find it on Eventbrite or on my, Facebook page.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

Which is, that’ll be the truth.

Speaker 1

Yep.

Speaker 2

I have, I have the is on the Facebook events.

Speaker 1

Okay.

Speaker 2

As well as they can go to the Regency Library and pick up a flier, or they can go to university North Library and pick up a flier as well in the cost one more time.

Speaker 2

It’s free.

Speaker 1

Free? You can’t beat that cost. That’s a great cost. But most importantly, not not not that it’s free, but it’s the awareness that we need to have. And then the activity bringing community together to to one recognize this issue and then address this issue. It’s going to take a so you say, you know, rising tide lifts all ships. We all got to work together to ensure we’re taking care of our community. And there’s that statistic of 1 in 3 preteens being affected by diabetes is, is is of concern, to put it nicely.

Speaker 2

Yes. And, you know, it used to be where when a child was nine years old.

Speaker 1

Yeah.

Speaker 2

They wouldn’t be 150 pounds. But, you know, it’s common now that you see these children. They’re 11. They’re 200 pounds.

Speaker 1

Oh, yeah.

Speaker 2

And you know, what kind of future do they have? What kind of future do we have? And they’re getting bigger and bigger.

Speaker 1

Yeah. I’ve seen some, after so many children.

Speaker 2

Well, yeah.

Speaker 1

Absolutely. And and I’ve seen, some, some really peewee football, high school football. And then like, junior high football and some of these kids, I mean, they’re big.

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

Yeah, they’re muscular, but they’re also big too. So there’s there’s definitely a health concern there. And we’ve we’ve kind of discussed that. So we’re going to encourage folks to you know, take a look at what you’re doing to spread the word. Have a great showing. And then yeah, I imagine we’ll hopefully have a second annual event next year.

Speaker 2

Definitely will.

Speaker 1

Okay. And you’re on LinkedIn.

Speaker 2

I’m on LinkedIn.

Speaker 1

You and I are connected, so I connect.

Speaker 2

Yeah.

Speaker 1

And that’s the thing about I tell people the networking is huge. You know, the ability to kind of spread the word amongst folks. And I’ll make sure I take this interview and pass that information to my good friend Florian, Vlad, who’s running the Jacksonville business calendar so folks can see this event and then spread the word and then show up on May the 2nd at 9:00.

Speaker 1

It I appreciate you thank you for all you’re doing. We appreciate it.

Speaker 2

Thank you.

Speaker 1

Yeah. You have a kind heart and you’re doing a great thing, so we appreciate that. I mean, the the community first.

Speaker 2

Yes, ma’am.

Speaker 1

Thank you very much. Hey, folks. See May 2nd, 9:00, over and over in Arlington. We’re going to have a nice 5K run to have for awareness for for really, diabetes that’s affecting our, our not just our adults, but also our children. So connect with, both of us on LinkedIn. Love to continue the conversation. We’ll see you next segment. Live with gratitude.

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