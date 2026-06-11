Making a Difference with Tom Anderson of WeCareJax

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Tom Anderson.

Tom Anderson

Volunteer at WeCareJax

Website Address: https://www.wecarejacksonville.org



Short company description:

WeCareJax coordinates access to compassionate care for uninsured and under-resourced adult Duval County neighbors during their individual healthcare journey.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?

Find something that brings you joy and that will ensure success.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?

Working with our patients at WeCareJax.

What’s one cause you’re passionate about?

Food Security – grateful to be nominated for an award from Foodies Care!

How do you encourage your team to make a difference?

Making the connection with the patients and seeing the big picture of how your actions can make a huge positive change in their lives.

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