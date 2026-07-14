Industry Champions with Theo Mitchelson of Florida First Insurance Group

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Theo Mitchelson.

Theo Mitchelson

Owner of Florida First Insurance Group

Website Address: https://fl1stins.com/

About Florida First Insurance Group

Florida First Insurance Group was voted Best Health Insurance Agency in Jacksonville for the 6th year in a row! They are family owned and operated and have been serving Jacksonville for over 70 years.