Lab Champions with Alexandra Chapovskaya of Kaiser Permanente

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Lab Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers in the clinical laboratory space who are making a meaningful impact, sharing their journeys, strategies, and insights on advancing diagnostics and patient care. Today, our host Brandon Sobalvarro talks with Alexandra Chapovskaya of Kaiser Permanente.

Alexandra Chapovskaya

Lead Clinical Laboratory Scientist at Kaiser Permanente

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandra-chapovskaya/