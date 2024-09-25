Legacy of Leaders with Daniel Coburn of Full Force Ads, LLC

On Legacy of Leaders, our host Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Daniel Coburn of Full Force Ads, LLC.

Full Force Ads, LLC is a programmatic advertising agency specializing in advanced digital marketing solutions such as geofencing, audience targeting, and data-driven campaigns. Founded by Daniel Coburn, the company offers precise and impactful advertising strategies that help businesses reach their ideal customers efficiently. With expertise in programmatic display ads, Full Force Ads is dedicated to delivering measurable results through cutting-edge technology and personalized marketing approaches.

What Is Your Why?

My “why” is rooted in a passion for connecting businesses with their audiences in a meaningful and impactful way. I believe in the power of smart, data-driven marketing to not only drive growth but also to create genuine value for both companies and their customers. I started Full Force Ads because I saw an opportunity to help businesses navigate the complexities of digital advertising with precision, efficiency, and integrity. My mission is to deliver results that fuel success, while constantly evolving and pushing boundaries in the advertising world.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I got started in my field after transitioning from software development into digital marketing. My journey began in the 90s, when I was working online and developed a passion for digital technology. I was hired to manage some of the first PPC campaigns, and I instantly fell in love with the precision and creativity it allowed. Although I studied veterinary medicine in college, my career path shifted to software development before discovering my interest in marketing. A turning point came while working as a product manager for an adtech company, where I saw the disconnect between how they treated customers and what clients really needed. I knew I could do it better, so I took the leap to start Full Force Ads, built all the necessary technology, and made it my mission to offer a more client-focused approach to digital marketing.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One thing that makes Full Force Ads unique is our focus on precision and client-centricity. We specialize in highly targeted, programmatic advertising strategies like geofencing, which allow us to deliver personalized ads to the right audience at the right time. But what truly sets us apart is our commitment to treating each client with care and respect. We don’t just run campaigns; we build solutions that drive results while maintaining a focus on the client’s goals and needs. This balance of cutting-edge technology and a personal touch is what makes us stand out.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Expand Client Base: My primary goal is to grow Full Force Ads by expanding our client base, particularly in industries where precision targeting through geofencing can make a significant impact.