Legacy of Leaders with Lee Louy and Rianna LaChapelle of North Florida Land Trust

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our host, Rick Hoffman, spoke with Lee Louy and Rianna Elliot.

Lee Louy

Director of Philanthropic Services for the North Florida Land Trust

Website Address: nflt.org

Rianna LaChapelle

Director of Land Stewardship for the North Florida Land Trust

Website Address: nflt.org

Short company description:

North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization committed to protecting and preserving our region’s irreplaceable natural beauty.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

In fundraising, a “no” is a common form of failure. Early on, I took those personally, especially after investing significant time in a donor relationship. Over time, I’ve learned that “no” often means not now or not the right fit. One experience taught me the importance of better aligning opportunities with a donor’s interests and timing. Since then, I focus more on listening, qualifying early, and maintaining relationships beyond a single ask. That shift has made me more strategic, resilient, and effective in the long term.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

One of my biggest challenges is managing time effectively across competing priorities. In a role that requires both strategic planning and constant relationship management, there’s always more that could be done. I’ve learned to be more disciplined in prioritizing high-impact work, setting clear boundaries, and staying focused on long-term outcomes rather than reacting to every immediate need.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Receiving the University of North Florida College of Education and Human Services 2021 Thomas Mulkeen Award for the Doctoral Dissertation that best exemplifies practiced centered inquiry.