Buzz on Veterans with Tony Kimmanee, Phil Burt, Megan Maloney, and Ron Gamble

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Tony Kimmanee, Phil Burt, Megan Maloney, and Ron Gamble.
Tony Kimmanee
Director at Chick-Fil-A
Website Address: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/
Phil Burt
Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red White & Blue
Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/
Megan Maloney
CEO of Maloney and Associates
Website Address: https://www.maloneyassociates.net/
Ron Gamble
Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery
Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/