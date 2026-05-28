Legacy of Leaders with Mia O’Brien of ESPN Radio and UNF Taylor Leadership Institute

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our host, Rick Hoffman spoke with Mia O’Brien.

Mia O’Brien

On-Air Host for ESPN Radio and Coordinator of Co-Curricular Programming & Community Outreach at UNF Taylor Leadership Institute

Website Address: www.miaobrien.weebly.com

Short company description:

ESPN doesn’t need much intro — outside of I am currently in my “trial year” with national ESPN Radio, with plans in the works for long-term contract extension and an enhanced role. The Taylor Leadership Institute at UNF houses the Leadership minor (most popular minor on-campus), mentorship opportunities, and workshops designed to prepare students for the workforce.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Part of why UNF went from being my ‘part-time job’ to my ‘full-time job’ was that, when ESPN came calling with the trial year, part-time opportunity, their hope was I would be able to continue working at the local radio station here in Jacksonville (and UNF), while completing my ESPN trial year. Unfortunately, while UNF saw it that way, 1010XL did not. I had never been ‘fired’ before — especially from a high-ranking leadership position, and even though most people say you haven’t ‘made it in the industry unless you’ve been laid off/fired’ — so last summer, already slated to be a time of transition, was definitely difficult for me in more ways than one. However, I was able to overcome the ‘uncomfortable’ conversations, and now found myself as at peace as I’ve ever been on a professional level.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

In the words of critically-acclaimed children’s book character Junie B. Jones: ‘my big fat mouth’. That and being a 5-foot-2-inch female in a male dominated industry.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Besides my commencement address at Ithaca College while serving as Senior Class President… While it did not end the way anyone wanted to with me and 1010XL: I do take a lot of pride from afar in watching the continued sustainability and success those I’ve hired are now having. In particular, when we were able to take our first intern (Fall 2022), navigate him to part-time (Summer 2024), and eventually full-time (after I left) — including him taking the initiative to go to the Florida Men’s Basketball Final Four trip in San Antonio + receiving a ton of praise from our superiors is one ‘leadership journey’ I’m incredibly proud of to have helped facilitate.