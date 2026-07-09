Legacy of Leaders with Nate Polete of Mobility City of Jacksonville, Florida

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our host, Rick Hoffman spoke with Nate Polete of Mobility City of Jacksonville, Florida.

Nate Polete

President of Mobility City of Jacksonville Florida

Website Address: https://mobilitycity.com/jacksonville-fl/



Business Description:

Mobility City is dedicated to helping seniors, individuals with disabilities, and anyone facing mobility challenges maintain their independence and improve their quality of life. We provide reliable mobility equipment, expert repair and maintenance services, and personalized support to ensure every customer has access to safe, dependable solutions that fit their needs. Understanding that many people rely on their mobility equipment throughout the day, our experienced team is committed to delivering exceptional service, responsive care, and trusted expertise to help individuals stay active, confident, and independent.

Video Description:

In this episode of Legacy of Leaders, host Captain Rick Hoffman sits down with Nate Polete, owner of Mobility City Jacksonville, to discuss his journey from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship and his mission to help people regain their independence through mobility solutions. Nate shares how Mobility City provides repairs, rentals, and sales of wheelchairs, scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, and other durable medical equipment while making a meaningful impact throughout Northeast Florida. The conversation also explores community service, supporting veterans through the VA, building a purpose-driven business, and why helping others stay mobile can transform lives.

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