Buzz on Veterans with Phil Ayles, Christy Ayles, LaToya Calhoun, and Phil Burt

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Phil Ayles, Christy Ayles, LaToya Calhoun, and Phil Burt.

Phil & Christy Ayles

Co-Founders of Warrior To Love

Website Address: https://www.warriortolove.org/

LaToya Calhoun

Owner of Autumn Faith Calhoun

Website Address: https://autumnfaithcompany.com/

Phil Burt

Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red White & Blue

Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/