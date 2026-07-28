Buzz on Veterans with Ron Gamble, Ed Turner, Mike Bliss, and Phil Burt

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Ron Gamble, Ed Turner, Mike Bliss, and Phil Burt.

Ron Gamble

Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery

Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/

Ed Turner

Executive Director at National POW-MIA Memorial And Museum

Website Address: https://powmiamemorial.org

Mike Bliss

Director of Trinity Camp & Retreat Center

Website Address: https://trinity-camp.org/

Phil Burt

Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red White & Blue

Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/