Legacy of Leaders with Silvia Romero of First Coast Cultural Center

On Legacy of Leaders, our host Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Silvia Romero of First Coast Cultural Center.

We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization in the beaches community. We offer adult and children’s classes, programs, artist exhibitions, events, and music and visual arts education for children with disabilities.

How do you define success?

Success is determined by the goals that we reach internally and throughout the community. For first coast cultural center, success is defined as making a difference in someone’s life positively.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Spreading joy.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We survived the pandemic, after having closed for four months, and purchased and moved into a brand new building in Sawgrass. After the incredible budget cuts to the arts funding across the state, we are offering more classes and programs and membership opportunities for the community to take advantage of.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Our biggest goals over the next year are to build a buzz in our community and become the communities cultural hub in between Jacksonville and Saint Augustine. We want the cultural center to be a common place where children and adults can enjoy attending and feel like it is a place of education for the whole family.