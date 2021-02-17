“Ask the Attorney” with Brian Pollock from FairLaw Firm



Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Brian Pollock from FairLaw Firm.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?:

Although I address each case based on its individual facts, I do so with a broad base of knowledge gained through my experience in handling similar cases over the years.

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?:

People may think I can file a case immediately after our consultation. In reality, there can be multiple steps that have to be taken – either by my office or through an administrative process – that must occur before a case proceeds.