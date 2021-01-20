“Ask the Attorney” with Joseph Wilson from Joseph Wilson Injury Lawyers



Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Joseph Wilson from Joseph Wilson Injury Lawyers.

What type of cases do you generally handle? What percentage of your practice is devoted to (the practice area in question)?: My practice is 100 percent personal injury. We handle serious injuries and wrongful death cases ranging from auto wrecks, and all types of premises liability matters

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: My approach is to find the human story in each client and do my best to express that story to the adjuster, or to a jury to maximize the value of their case.