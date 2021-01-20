“Ask the Attorney” with Michael Barber from Michael D Barber & Associates PC



Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Michael Barber from Michael D Barber & Associates PC.

What type of cases do you generally handle? What percentage of your practice is devoted to (the practice area in question)?:

Criminal Defense

Personal Injury

Collections

Real Estate

Wills Trusts and Estates

Business Litigation

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?: Representation Depends on what we are hired for and what the clients objective entails. We stick close to the boundaries of the law which govern our firm. We try to treat all of our clients like family, and make sure that they get the best representation possible.