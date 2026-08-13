Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC Empowers Women in Jacksonville to Lead With Confidence

Jacksonville is home to leaders who are passionate about helping others grow, and Cynthia Simon, Founder and CEO of Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC, is one of them. Featured on Around Town with Sarah Olson, Cynthia brings a powerful message of confidence, wellness, and intentional leadership to women who are ready to take charge of their careers and lives.

Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC is built on a clear mission: to help clients unlock their full potential through tailored coaching programs, workshops, and online resources. With a focus on empowerment coaching, career confidence, mindset, fitness, and sustainable lifestyle support, Cynthia helps women move forward with purpose.

Helping Women Become the CEOs of Their Careers

At the heart of Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC is a vision to inspire a global community of confident, empowered women who boldly take charge of their careers, make decisive decisions, break barriers, and achieve their fullest potential as leaders and changemakers.

Cynthia’s work is rooted in helping women navigate their professional journeys, overcome challenges, and embrace their strengths. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all approach, Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC focuses on a personalized and transformative experience backed by more than 30 years of real-world and educational expertise.

A Three-Pronged Approach to Empowerment

Cynthia describes her approach to helping people give their best as a three-pronged model: coaching, fitness, and nutrition-focused support. Together, these elements help clients address both inner confidence and outer wellness.

1. Coaching to Shift Mindset

Mindset is often the starting point for meaningful change. Through coaching, Cynthia helps women examine how they think about their goals, careers, leadership potential, and personal growth. This process supports more confident decision-making and helps clients become more proactive about their future.

2. Fitness to Strengthen the Body

Fitness plays an important role in Cynthia’s empowerment philosophy. Movement can support confidence, discipline, energy, and emotional well-being. Cynthia connects physical breakthroughs with personal wins, helping clients recognize progress and celebrate meaningful milestones.

3. Nutrition to Support a Healthy Lifestyle

Long-term growth requires fuel. Cynthia’s approach includes helping clients think about how they nourish their bodies so they can sustain a healthier lifestyle. For women balancing career, family, and personal goals, this kind of support can be a practical foundation for lasting change.

Redefining Success Through SMARTER Goals

For Cynthia, success is not limited to a title, promotion, or single achievement. She defines success through the wins her clients experience when they make a fitness breakthrough and reach a SMARTER goal.

This perspective makes empowerment tangible. Progress becomes something clients can see, feel, and celebrate. Whether a woman is trying to build healthier habits, strengthen her leadership mindset, or become more confident in her career, each breakthrough matters.

Leadership Lessons Built on Mindset, Grit, and Determination

Cynthia believes that success is not always about talent. Often, it comes down to mindset, grit, and determination. Her perspective is shaped by the idea that the power to achieve comes from within.

One of the most important lessons she has learned over her career is to run her career the way a CEO runs a company: strategically, proactively, and with a clear vision. Her message is simple and powerful: own it like a boss.

That leadership mindset is central to the work of Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC. Women are encouraged to stop waiting for permission, recognize their strengths, and take ownership of the direction they want their careers and lives to go.

What Makes Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC Different

Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC serves clients locally and virtually, making its services accessible beyond one part of town. Cynthia’s work is especially focused on helping women become the best version of themselves through a blend of professional empowerment, wellness, and personal growth.

Her business has also evolved over the past year, with her client base becoming more local while still serving virtual clients. This combination allows Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC to remain connected to the Jacksonville community while continuing to support women beyond Northeast Florida.

Community, Purpose, and Running for a Cause

Cynthia’s commitment to wellness extends into the community. She has been involved with Team In Training as both a participant and coach, raising funds and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of her mother, who lost her life to lymphoma. Through that effort, she raised more than $15,000 to support patients and families in need.

She has also participated in Fight for Air Climbs, stair-climbing events that support the American Lung Association. As someone who has experienced asthma personally, and as the mother of a son who also battles the condition, this cause is deeply meaningful to her.

Through BYB Fitness and her broader mission, Cynthia looks for ways to align fitness with purpose. Many Saturdays are devoted to running for a cause, while her weekdays are focused on empowering women through health, fitness, and workplace leadership.

Why Jacksonville Is a Powerful Place to Grow

Cynthia describes her side of town as welcoming, expanding, and full of opportunities to explore. From shopping to cultural and recreational activities, Jacksonville offers a mix of visible attractions and hidden gems.

Her advice to anyone new to the area is not to hesitate to get out and explore. While the area can be spread out and transportation may be a challenge for some, Cynthia sees Jacksonville as a place with energy, opportunity, and community connection.

Practical Takeaways for Women Ready to Level Up

Cynthia’s message offers practical value for anyone looking to grow personally or professionally. Here are a few takeaways inspired by her approach:

Own your career direction. Think strategically and proactively about where you want to go.

Think strategically and proactively about where you want to go. Set goals you can celebrate. Breakthroughs matter, especially when they reflect meaningful progress.

Breakthroughs matter, especially when they reflect meaningful progress. Build from the inside out. Mindset, wellness, and confidence work together.

Mindset, wellness, and confidence work together. Use your strengths in collaboration. Cynthia values teamwork, contribution, and celebrating success as a group.

Cynthia values teamwork, contribution, and celebrating success as a group. Narrow your focus when needed. One lesson she learned from failure is the importance of not trying to accomplish too much with limited resources.

One lesson she learned from failure is the importance of not trying to accomplish too much with limited resources. Connect growth with purpose. Fitness, leadership, and service can all work together to create impact.

A Mission Rooted in Empowerment

Cynthia wants to be remembered for helping women take back their health and wellness, lead with confidence, cultivate a leadership mindset, and build careers that align with their ambition and purpose.

That mission makes Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC more than a coaching business. It is a platform for women who are ready to grow, lead, and step into the next version of themselves with clarity and confidence.

Conclusion

Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC reflects Cynthia Simon’s commitment to helping women unlock their potential through coaching, wellness, and empowered leadership. Her work encourages women to take ownership of their careers, strengthen their mindset, care for their bodies, and move toward goals that align with who they truly want to become.

If you are ready to explore empowerment coaching in Jacksonville or virtually, learn more about Level Up Empowerment Coaching LLC and connect with Cynthia Simon at levelupempowermentcoaching.com.