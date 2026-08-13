Living My Faith with James Fenimore: Eric Hayes of His Men Ministries on Discipleship

Faith is not meant to remain private, occasional, or disconnected from everyday life. It shapes how people serve, lead, grow, and respond to the needs around them. That is the heart behind meaningful discipleship: learning to follow Christ in a way that becomes visible in daily choices.

On Living My Faith with James Fenimore, Eric Hayes, Founding Minister of His Men Ministries, brings attention to the importance of discipleship and the ongoing call to live out faith with purpose. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, His Men Ministries is connected to the nonprofit sector and is centered on discipleship.

Faith That Moves Beyond Words

Living out faith is more than holding beliefs. It involves putting those beliefs into practice at work, at home, and in the community. For many people, the challenge is not whether faith matters, but how to consistently live with faith when life is busy, complex, or uncertain.

That is why conversations about discipleship are so valuable. They help people return to the foundations of spiritual growth: listening, learning, serving, and staying committed to what matters most.

About Eric Hayes and His Men Ministries

Eric Hayes serves as the Founding Minister of His Men Ministries. The ministry’s focus is discipleship, a word that points to the lifelong process of following Christ, being formed in faith, and encouraging others to grow spiritually.

As a nonprofit ministry, His Men Ministries represents a faith-centered approach to helping people think more deeply about spiritual commitment and practical Christian living. Its work is rooted in the belief that faith should be lived with intention, humility, and consistency.

Why Discipleship Matters Today

Discipleship is not limited to formal settings or church programs. It can influence how a person makes decisions, treats others, handles pressure, and responds to opportunities to serve. In a time when many people are searching for clarity and purpose, discipleship offers a steady path for spiritual growth.

Discipleship Builds Spiritual Consistency

Spiritual growth often happens through repeated, faithful choices. Discipleship encourages people to keep showing up, keep learning, and keep walking in faith even when progress feels slow.

Discipleship Strengthens Community

Faith grows stronger in connection with others. A discipleship-centered life invites accountability, encouragement, and shared purpose. It reminds people that spiritual growth is not meant to happen in isolation.

Discipleship Connects Belief With Action

One of the clearest signs of growing faith is the way it becomes visible in everyday life. Discipleship helps people move from simply knowing what they believe to actively living it out.

Practical Ways to Live Out Your Faith Daily

For anyone seeking to grow spiritually, the path does not have to begin with something complicated. Small, faithful steps can create meaningful momentum.

Start With Reflection

Take time to consider where your faith is already shaping your decisions and where you may need renewed focus. Honest reflection can reveal both growth and areas where God may be inviting deeper trust.

Look for Opportunities to Serve

Faith becomes practical when it leads to service. That may happen through encouragement, generosity, prayer, mentorship, or simply being present for someone who needs support.

Stay Connected to Encouraging Voices

Spiritual growth is strengthened through wise counsel and meaningful community. Surrounding yourself with people who encourage faithfulness can help you stay grounded and focused.

Let Scripture Shape Your Perspective

Many believers find strength by returning to Scripture in seasons of uncertainty, growth, or transition. Scripture can offer encouragement, correction, hope, and direction for daily living.

Questions Worth Considering

Conversations like Living My Faith with James Fenimore invite listeners to think carefully about their own walk of faith. As you reflect on discipleship, consider these questions:

How is my faith influencing the way I live each day?

Where do I need encouragement or accountability in my spiritual life?

What habits are helping me grow closer to God?

How can I serve others more intentionally?

What would it look like to lead with faith in my home, work, or community?

A Meaningful Conversation on Living My Faith

Living My Faith with James Fenimore creates space for thoughtful conversations about belief, purpose, and spiritual growth. The scheduled conversation with Eric Hayes of His Men Ministries on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, points to a theme that remains relevant in every season: faith is meant to be lived.

Whether you are new to conversations about discipleship or looking to deepen your spiritual walk, this topic offers a practical reminder that growth begins with a willing heart and steady commitment.

Conclusion

Discipleship is a lifelong journey of learning, following, serving, and becoming more faithful in everyday life. Through the work of His Men Ministries and the conversation on Living My Faith with James Fenimore, listeners are encouraged to think about what it means to live with conviction and spiritual purpose.

To learn more about His Men Ministries, visit https://HisMen.org. To explore more from Living My Faith, visit https://livingmyfaith.com/.