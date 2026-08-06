Living My Faith with James Fenimore: Terrence Higgs on Faith, Service, and Purpose After the Military

For many veterans, life after active duty is not simply a career change. It is a deep transition of identity, purpose, and calling. In this Living My Faith with James Fenimore feature, Terrence Higgs brings a meaningful perspective shaped by military service, ministry, entrepreneurship, family, and technology.

Terrence Higgs, founder of SpeakerRealm and TerrenceHiggs.com, is a pastor, keynote speaker, AI architect, and creator of the Realm Framework™. His work focuses on helping leaders, ministries, entrepreneurs, and organizations build systems that amplify purpose, preserve legacy, and extend influence.

As a veteran, Pastor Terry’s story speaks to those who understand the weight of service and the challenge of rediscovering purpose after leaving the military. His message is grounded in faith, integrity, and the belief that every person has a realm of influence to steward well.

Faith, Service, and the Veteran Journey

One of the most impactful moments in Terrence Higgs’ transition out of the military came when he realized how different the world was from active duty. Serving four years in the military changed his life forever, and carrying the badge of a veteran became an honor he did not fully understand until after discharge.

That experience is familiar to many veterans. Military service can shape how a person thinks, leads, responds to pressure, and understands responsibility. But after service, veterans may find themselves asking new questions: What is my purpose now? How do I carry what I learned into civilian life? How can my faith guide the next chapter?

For Terrence, faith became the foundation for answering those questions. His journey reflects a powerful truth: service does not end when a military career ends. It can continue through family, ministry, entrepreneurship, leadership, and community impact.

Living Faith Beyond Sunday Morning

Terrence describes his faith as something that shapes every decision he makes. It is not limited to Sunday morning or a church setting. As a pastor, faith shapes how he shepherds people. As a husband and father, it reminds him that family is his first ministry. As an entrepreneur and AI architect, it influences how he builds, leads, treats people, and pursues innovation with integrity.

This is a practical and important message for veterans and leaders alike. Faith is not only about belief; it is also about how those beliefs are lived out in daily decisions.

Faith at Work

In professional life, faith can be reflected through honesty, excellence, service, and accountability. Whether leading a team, building a business, mentoring others, or solving complex problems, Terrence emphasizes honoring God by serving people well.

Faith at Home

For Terrence, family is not secondary to calling. His view that family is his first ministry offers a grounded reminder that leadership begins at home. For veterans navigating career changes, business ownership, or ministry responsibilities, this perspective can help keep priorities aligned.

Faith in the Community

Living faith publicly does not always require a platform. It can be visible in how people love others, serve their communities, and steward the opportunities placed in front of them. Terrence’s message encourages people to see their lives as assignments rather than accidents.

A Defining Faith Journey Through Joy, Loss, and Calling

Terrence points to a series of seasons that shaped his faith rather than one single defining moment. From serving families in the funeral profession to planting and pastoring The Iconic Church, he has witnessed both incredible joy and profound loss.

Those experiences reinforced a perspective that many veterans can understand deeply: life is fragile, purpose is eternal, and faithfulness matters. In moments of grief, transition, responsibility, and uncertainty, faith can become more than a belief system. It can become an anchor.

His journey also shows that calling can expand over time. Ministry, speaking, technology, and leadership are not separate lanes in his life. They are connected by a desire to serve people, honor God, and help others discover and fulfill their purpose.

Purpose Is Discovered Through Obedience

One passage that has been especially meaningful to Terrence in this season is Ephesians 2:10:

“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”

For Terrence, this verse is a reminder that purpose is not something we manufacture. It is something we discover through obedience. That insight is especially valuable for veterans, leaders, and anyone entering a new chapter of life.

After leaving the structured environment of active duty, it can be tempting to feel pressure to build a new identity quickly. But Terrence’s perspective offers a different path: remain faithful, take the next obedient step, and steward the assignment in front of you.

Faithfulness Over Platform

Terrence emphasizes that success is not about building the biggest platform. It is about faithfully stewarding the assignment God has given. That message challenges a culture often focused on visibility, achievement, and comparison.

For veterans, entrepreneurs, ministry leaders, and professionals, this can be a freeing reminder. Purpose is not measured only by public recognition. It is also measured by consistency, obedience, service, and integrity.

Technology, Innovation, and Biblical Integrity

Terrence Higgs also works in the world of artificial intelligence and technology. As an AI architect, he sees innovation not as something separate from faith, but as a tool that can be guided by biblical wisdom and integrity.

This perspective is valuable for today’s leaders. Technology is changing how organizations operate, communicate, and serve. But tools alone do not determine impact. The character, wisdom, and values of the people using those tools matter.

Through TerrenceHiggs.com, Terrence helps leaders, ministries, entrepreneurs, and organizations build systems that amplify purpose, preserve legacy, and extend influence. His work brings together ministry, leadership, technology, and strategic systems with a focus on meaningful impact.

Practical Encouragement for Veterans Seeking Spiritual Growth

Terrence offers clear encouragement for anyone struggling to live out their faith or grow spiritually: stop trying to be perfect and start being present with God.

That message is especially important for veterans who may be carrying pressure, responsibility, regret, uncertainty, or the weight of transition. Spiritual growth is not about having everything figured out. It is about becoming more like Christ, one step of obedience at a time.

Make Time With God a Priority

In a world competing for attention, spiritual growth requires intentionality. Terrence encourages people to spend time in God’s Word, develop a consistent prayer life, and make time with God a priority rather than an afterthought.

Build the Right Circle

No one grows alone. Terrence encourages surrounding yourself with people who will challenge you, encourage you, and hold you accountable. For veterans, that kind of community can be essential during times of transition and rebuilding.

Do Not Wait Until You Feel Ready

Terrence also reminds people not to wait until they have everything figured out before believing God can use them. God has always worked through imperfect people who were willing to say yes.

That truth is deeply practical. Faith grows through obedience. Each step of trust prepares a person for the next one.

Seeing Life as an Assignment

One of the strongest themes in Terrence Higgs’ message is that every person has been entrusted with a realm of influence. That may include family, workplace, business, ministry, or community. Wherever that influence exists, faith should be evident in how people love, serve, lead, and steward what has been placed in their hands.

For veterans, this can be a powerful framework for life after military service. The mission may look different, but the call to serve remains. Purpose can continue through leadership, mentorship, entrepreneurship, ministry, family, and community impact.

When you begin to see your life as an assignment instead of an accident, everything changes.

Conclusion: Faithfulness in the Next Chapter

Terrence Higgs’ story brings together the heart of a veteran, the calling of a pastor, the vision of an entrepreneur, and the innovation of a technology leader. His journey reminds us that faith is not passive. It is lived out through decisions, relationships, work, leadership, and service.

For veterans and anyone navigating a new season, his message is clear: you do not have to be perfect to be used by God. Be present with Him, take the next step of obedience, and steward the influence you have been given.

To learn more about Terrence Higgs, his speaking, coaching, and work helping leaders build purpose-driven systems, visit TerrenceHiggs.com.