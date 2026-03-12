Living My Faith with Patrick Dailey of Ontario Community Church

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Patrick Dailey.

Patrick Dailey

Pastor at Ontario Community Church

Website Address: https://ontariocommunitychurch.org/

Short company description:

Ontario Community Church is a historic Japanese American congregation on the Oregon–Idaho border, focused on the love of Christ and the truth of Scripture. We seek to live out the gospel through living and loving like Jesus though keeping the main thing the main thing, not dying on secondary hills, community presence, and just coming alongside people in their journey in life.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

I think that a moment that significantly shaped my faith journey was moving from Honolulu Hawaii to answer the call to pastoral ministry here at OCC. It was not just moving to the mainland, it was learning that I need to balance the love of Christ and the truth of the word. This required keeping Christ as the main thing and navigating bordertown culture, and the Buddhist temple next door. This made me realize that I need to work with people, not against them, and not getting derailed, distracted or discouraged by things that divide us rather than bring us closer to Christ and building up his Kingdom

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I strive to live out my faith through the everyday, with my wife, my children, and being present in the church and community. Essentially it is the ministry of presence, just showing up and never forgetting that we are just human. God loves us and we are called to be ambassadors for Christ in all that we do. In showing up in the community, it is about seeing how I can be of service or work with people, rather than against people. In times that are full of division and fear, I focus on hope and unity in Christ.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Colossians 3:17 has grounded me so much to do everything in excellence to honor God. Sure we do things to impress people, but most importantly, I am serving God in all I do.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Well, I love to lean into the fact that God measures your heart. Showing up, being present, and doing the right thing even when people are not looking matters as foundational. Sometimes just showing up without anything to say is more powerful than many words. You do not need to be perfect for God, rather be honest with who you are to yourself and to God. Journey with him in your walk through faith. Picture journeying up a mountain or through a valley, the destination is to be with God, but the journey to there, it means persisting, being consistent and trusting in God even when you have no idea what is going on

Transcript:

James:

Welcome to Living My Faith. I’m James Fenimore, and today we’ve got a very special guest for you. Joining me is Patrick Dailey. Patrick, how are you doing?

Patrick:

I’m doing well. How about yourself?

James:

Very good. Thank you so much for asking. It’s a real honor to have you here, Patrick.

Patrick:

Oh, it’s great to be here.

James:

So, Patrick, we start the show with one simple question. Patrick, how are you living your faith?

Patrick:

Well, I’m living my faith out just by balancing. You know, there’s a lot of responsibilities and things that just go on. I pastor at church, I have a family of seven with five children, and it’s always. It’s never a dull moment.

You know, it’s integrating Christ at the center of my life and everything that I do and just how I conduct myself and just knowing that I’m not perfect. So you got to roll with the punches, but knowing that Jesus is by your side.

James:

That is beautiful. And I love pastors that have a big family because there’s no rest, right? Like you’re either dealing with your congregants or you’re at home with the mayhem. I’ve got kids too, so I know how fun that is and how amazing it is.

So Patrick, can you walk us through what just the goal. Not the goal, but the process of living your faith daily looks like.

Patrick:

Oh, absolutely. Well, you know, a lot of it is just really. I have to, you know, when I get up in the morning, it’s a time of prayer, but it’s also a time of reflection to really going over what my day is looking like and really just, got it. Got to have a good calendar, right.

Making sure that you’re knowing what your appointments are and a lot of those things. But also I’m finding that when I go to bed at night and when I wake up in the morning, it’s offering the day to the Lord. That’s the first and foremost thing, is being present in prayer and of course in good communication.

So for the pastoring side, it’s letting the secretary, letting the staff, the board know, hey this is what we’ve got going on, we’ve got this big thing going on. And then also for the family it’s like hey on Wednesday we got this big thing going on or on Tuesday let’s spend some time together.

And so a lot of that is really knowing that things have to be put into place, things have to really just they have to be and you have to be intentional with that.

So I have to be very intentional with my wife, my family, letting them know what’s going on. Because every week is going to look different. Some days there’s more ministry things going on. Some weeks there’s more family things going on with doctor’s appointments and just all sorts of things going on.

And it’s just a lot of offering it to God and just knowing like hey I cannot do this without your divine guidance and without your strength as well.

James:

Yeah, I love the intentionality behind it because it could translate to things that are so much more than just our schedule. Because when we go on that autopilot, that’s when bad things happen. The flesh takes over.

And that’s the best way to live. But when you’re intentional about making sure you’re there with the Lord, you’re doing things the way he wants you to do them, it just changes your posture.

Patrick, you’re the perfect guest for this. We have many people that are new to faith or maybe they walked back into faith after a long time away.

Patrick:

Oh yes.

James:

How can you help them? Or what’s one piece of advice you could give them on how they could be walking and living their faith every single day?

Patrick:

Oh absolutely. That’s such a great question.

I learned this from a pastor that mentored me a long time ago and I love sharing it. If you’re ever in a time of crisis or you feel alone or you feel lost, go to the Psalms. When you read them you’ll find so much about David and all the experiences, the human experiences he went through.

Go to the Psalms. If you need wisdom go to Proverbs. And if you just want to find the wonderful teachings of Jesus Christ, go to the parables.

So it’s those three P’s. Proverbs, Psalms, and parables.

So that would be my best advice that I could give, especially for those that may be struggling, they may be needing a time with the Lord.

I have found that the Psalms are just one of the best pieces of scripture to go to. So much human emotion. Times where you feel overwhelmed, times where you feel abandoned, sometimes where you feel victory.

It’s just all sorts of human emotions, raw emotions. And you can identify with David or the other psalmists.

It’s just a wonderful library with that. I have found that whenever I feel many different emotions, that’s a good place to go.

James:

I love the Psalms. I love the Proverbs. I’m a dad, so Proverbs fit in pretty easily.

But what you’re saying about the Psalms makes so much sense. Because you take a guy like David who is so faithful and was rewarded in that faith so many times. Of course he had some missteps.

But to see even somebody like David have these human responses of begging and pleading and sorrow and joy. Of course I’m going to have some if they even have them.

So it helps you humanize it more and relate to it on a deeper level.

So thank you so much for sharing that.

We’re running a little bit out of time, but just to close I want to talk about something else you mentioned, which was starting your day in prayer.

And I think about today and how the first thing most of us do is grab a phone and start looking. Maybe we’re looking at our schedule, maybe we’re scrolling media, whatever it is.

How important is it to start your day with God?

Patrick:

Oh yeah. Well I kind of make it a rule that I may get on my phone. I may look at my calendar. I may even go to Facebook or my emails. But not to get out of bed until I’ve made a quick prayer.

That’s part of a habit. It’s God I’m giving you today. I want to give you this day.

It could be a real short prayer. It could be whatever’s on your mind like I’ve got this important meeting, I’ve got all these things going on.

But when I’m laying there, the moment I’m ready to get up and I’m about to go from laying to sitting to getting out of the bed, that’s when I need to pray.

I’m not leaving that bed until that happens. So it’s just got to be so integrated.

And even if you don’t know what to say, it’s just Jesus I thank you for this day. Just something very simple. Or the sun is shining. All these different things.

James:

Your first physical steps are steps with God. That’s beautiful.

Patrick, I can’t thank you enough for joining us today and sharing all this wonderful wisdom with our audience. I know it’s going to be very helpful to them.

If you want to find anything out about Patrick, it’s going to be right below this video. Websites, contact information, anything like that.

But Patrick, thank you so much for joining us today.

Patrick:

All right. Yes, thank you very much. It was a pleasure.

James:

This has been Living My Faith. Thank you so much for joining us. I’m James Fenimore. I can’t wait to see you next time.

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