Living My Faith with Tammy Toney-Butler of Reflective Spaces Ministry

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our hosts, James Fenimore spoke with Tammy Toney-Butler of Reflective Spaces Ministry.

Tammy Toney-Butler

President of Reflective Spaces Ministry

Website Address: https://tammytoneybutler.com/

Short company description:

Healing by igniting the purpose within the reflective space of one’s heart.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

My encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ on the grounds of a university where He set me free.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I walk in surrendered obedience to the Lordship of Jesus. I sold everything to follow God and start a healing ranch.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Isaiah 40:31 truly works to sustain one’s strength during times of darkness and deception.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Surrender and give up your need for control. The more you surrender, the more you grow in Lord Jesus.

Transcript:

James:

Hi and welcome to Living My Faith. I’m James Fenimore. And today we’ve got a very special guest for you. Joining me is Tammy Toney-Butler. Tammy, how are you?

Tammy:

I’m awesome. How are you?

James:

So good. Thank you so much for joining us today and in studio. I know this is a little bit of a drive for you, but Tammy, it’s just such a treat to have you here. Thank you.

Tammy:

Oh, and thank you for having me.

James:

Absolutely. So Tammy, we start the show with one simple question. How are you living your faith?

Tammy:

Oh wow. Well, I try to be the hands and feet of Jesus. You know, Christ set me free. I’m a survivor of child sex trafficking. I lost my father to suicide. We buried him on Father’s Day when I was a teenager.

And so everything I do is about his love and letting people enter into a relationship with him and really realizing that healing is their portion.

James:

So when you found Christ, was that after the trafficking and stuff? So you really experienced some darker sides of life and then you found the ultimate source of light.

Can you take me through how that kind of changed your perspective and your worldview?

Tammy:

Yes. Well actually, I always loved Jesus, but I used to sit in the bathroom huddled with a Bible and begging God to save me. So for a lot of years I had a beef with God.

And then as an adult I threw myself into being an E.R. nurse for almost 30 years and a sexual assault nurse examiner. And now my healing evangelist working to get Egypt out of God’s people.

But it’s through my own healing journey. It’s through shedding every addiction through the love of Jesus and really shedding the weight from trauma and those negative words spoken over us.

So the Holy Spirit just kind of came inside of me and changed me from the inside out. And I no longer need alcohol to cope or various other addictions. And I sleep like a baby and I’m on fire for Jesus.

James:

That’s beautiful. So we have some people in the audience that might be new to this. They might have just discovered Jesus. They might have come back to Jesus after a long time, which we’re so grateful for.

But for those people in our audience, how would you suggest they live out their faith? If they’re new to doing this on a daily basis and not just Sundays at church?

Tammy:

Well, you know it’s all about relationship. And God has really had me on a mission with youth and empowerment and letting us walk in our authentic identity as ambassadors of Christ and children of the light.

And so we need to focus on our relationship and communicate with God. Jesus is my friend. We have coffee and we talk and I jam to Jesus in the ministry van.

So just start talking to him like I’m talking to you and open up your heart to the love that sets us free. Because it’s that love that breaks the yoke of bondage off of God’s people. And it’s that love that is so needed in such a dark world.

James:

I know we have people that have come to Jesus through wonderful families and were brought up and dedicated at six months old and all of that. That’s beautiful.

But we do have people that have a tougher story and that’s how they found Christ. For those people, how do they start to maybe trust again in the community and the church?

Because that could be a real struggle for people to open up, not just to Christ, but now to a community of people that we can rely on and help us on our walk with Christ. Is that a difficult thing for people?

Tammy:

Oh it’s very difficult. Especially for those that have had church hurt, those that have been abused by the church.

I work with survivors all over the country and the world, survivors of human trafficking and childhood trauma with my free healing ministry.

And we have to let go. It’s hard to let go and surrender because we want control and no one is ever going to hurt us again.

But you want me to surrender to a savior, to a father? But God didn’t fail you, okay? The people did.

My mother would have been considered my trafficker. My mother failed me, but she had her own childhood trauma. She parented through survival mode and she never dealt with it.

And so I realized we don’t wrestle against flesh. And the more I surrendered and trusted Jesus, I’m living proof.

He had me develop a curriculum for safe houses, recovery centers, addiction centers. It’s basically my walk with the Lord and how he transformed me layer by layer.

And he’s waiting to transform his children. He’s waiting to get Egypt out of his people. Because even though they leave Egypt, Egypt can still be inside and they can still be in bondage in their mind.

And there is no reason when we have Christ that we have to walk for one minute in bondage. Not one second. We can be set free.

And he who the son sets free is free indeed.

James:

Yeah. When you mention that you can still be in bondage even after Egypt, it reminded me of people saying let’s go back, the food was so good.

But that’s what the mind does to you. That’s what the flesh does to you. It keeps you trapped when you really need to let go and open up that freedom for Christ to come in.

So I really appreciate that. I know you work with a lot of different types of people that have been through some things. Can you speak to that just a little bit?

Tammy:

Yes. The Lord has had me on a mission for years. I co-founded Nurses United Against Human Trafficking.

I’m the founder of Reflective Spaces Ministry, our healing ministry. I have a couple of podcasts and YouTube channels all geared toward empowerment.

And he’s had me on a mission especially with youth and youth suicide, to really help troubled youth understand their true authentic identity in Christ Jesus.

So that they can walk in the power of the Kingdom of God as ambassadors and step out as warriors for Christ, realizing who they are and whose they are.

That they have a kingdom purpose, that their voice matters and that they can paint the world they want to see one testimony, one layer, one invention at a time.

We have to step up and let everybody understand that through Christ all things are possible. And we have to empower our youth to understand the downstream ramifications of artificial intelligence.

The Lord just had me build a training curriculum for churches and a presentation, and had me publish a couple of books on this AI revolution that we find ourselves in.

And is the church equipped? Are we equipped to understand what artificial intelligence is doing and its impacts on our children, especially youth suicide rates?

James:

Amen, amen. There’s a lot there. I know there’s a lot we could unpack, especially in AI. We could do a whole series on that.

But Tammy, I just want to thank you so much for joining us today and sharing a little bit of your testimony and all that you’re doing to live out your faith for our audience.

I know they’re going to take a lot from it. So thank you so much for joining me.

Tammy:

Thank you for having me.

Unknown:

What we’re finding wonderful ministries offices right below this.

James:

All for information, so please check it out. Tammy is doing some wonderful things and I really hope you look into it.

But this has been Living My Faith. I’m James Fenimore and I can’t wait to see you next time.

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