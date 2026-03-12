Living My Faith with Terry Modica of Good News Ministries Of Tampa Bay

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Terry Modica.

Terry Modica

Founder of Good News Ministries Of Tampa Bay

Website Address: https://gnm.org

Short company description:

Faith-building resources, including online courses, daily reflections on the Bible, videos, prayers, and much more. We also give in-person workshops.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

As a young adult, I discovered that God the Father is much bigger (infinitely!), totally loving, and a Divine Daddy who dotes on me. I had to go through the healing of father wounds. Now I’m helping others with this.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I wrote a book on The Father’s Heart and I offer spiritual coaching to those who need a personal helping helping hand in discovering who God really is.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

No one knows who the Son is except the Father, and no one knows who the Father is except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him. (Luke 10:22 NIV)

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Jesus made known to us what the Father made known to him. He calls us “friends” because we are the Father’s friends. The way Jesus loves us reveals to us what Abba-Father is like. We long to be embraced by and protected by his Fatherhood, but there’s a disconnect we need to overcome. So, Jesus wants to give us healing from the wrong images we have of God’s Fatherhood.

Transcript:

James:

I welcome Living My Faith. I’m James SFenimore, and today we’ve got a great guest for you. Joining me is Terry Modica. Terry, how are you doing?

Terry:

I’m doing great. Thanks be to God. How are you?

James:

I have the same, so I can’t complain. And nobody would listen anyway. But we are here for the goodness of God, and that is the greatest gift we have, right? Terry, we start the show with very one simple question. How are you living your faith?

Terry:

That is a very multifaceted question, and I’ve been praying about how to narrow it down for today. I have an amazing relationship with God the Father that I didn’t used to have. And it goes back to my childhood where I did not have a warm father. I did not get a good example of God the Father from my human father.

That happens to most people, actually everybody, because no one has a perfect human father. And I learned as I became a young adult that my relationship with God the Father was basically non-existent because of that.

And I learned how to be healed so that I could discover God the Father as he really is. I mean, like for example, when we’re anxious, we may say, oh yeah, I believe in God the Father. Yeah, he’s my father. But if we’re feeling anxious when we pray about something, then that is a clue that we do not understand that God the Father can be trusted with our prayer requests.

So I wrote this book to help people understand that after I lived it out in my own journey.

On the Father’s Heart is actually a three-book series, and they are workbooks with spiritual direction type content in them to help us identify. And I really used this myself first to identify what are the misconceptions that we have about God the Father based on human experiences.

Therefore, if we identify these, we can heal from them and we can get to know God the Father as he really is.

And I tell you that has saved me. That has changed my life. Because the past few years, ever since Covid really, I have gone through one tremendous hardship after another. It was always like one was not even finished before the next hardship began.

And I always felt like the next shoe was going to fall. And I was like, God, why aren’t you saving me from this?

And then my husband died, towards the tail end of all these hardships, and it was not expected. And I’m like, gosh, the next shoe just fell. And it was a hard one.

But through it all, and to this day, I knew that God the Father was there. I couldn’t pray anymore. I couldn’t find words. The words didn’t seem to make a difference.

I was bedridden for two months before my husband passed away. And I just rested on God the Father’s lap. And I knew that was a prayer. I was being taken care of despite how things felt and looked.

And now today I’m trying to help other people experience that same Father God and be healed of what is preventing them from experiencing that.

James:

Thank you for sharing all that, and my condolences on the loss of your husband.

Terry:

Thank you.

James:

Thank you for also sharing this with the world and trying to not only internalize all the goodness that you got, but now give it to other people. I know you’re doing that through those workbooks.

Can you speak on how this has impacted some people that have used these workbooks before?

Terry:

Oh yeah. There was one lady who, after reading the book and using it, wrote to me and said that she was in her 70s. All these years in her life she thought she had a decent relationship with God the Father until she read my book.

It just opened up a whole new relationship with Father God and gave her such joy and such peace that she was like, oh why didn’t I know this sooner?

So that’s one of my favorite examples. But everybody who reads it and communicates with me tells me basically the same thing.

It’s people who have been abused by their human father, people whose father was gone because of business travel or death or divorce, people who thought they had a good relationship with God.

Because after all, we pray to God our Father all the time. You know, Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. But we don’t really know what that means until we have identified what misconceptions we have.

This is what people tell me is happening to them. Even though they thought they had a good relationship with God the Father, they discover things going on in their life that show they are not trusting God.

Or they think God is about to punish them, or that God expects them to fail. Or they wonder why God even needs to test them with hardships.

One of the things that my book reveals is that a test is not God testing us to see if we get an A, B, or failure.

It’s not God looking to see how we’ll do. It’s God showing us how we do. It’s for our benefit that we are tested.

After my two months of being bedridden and imagining that I was leaning my head on the lap of God the Father, I realized that was a test and I passed.

God knew I was going to pass, but I hadn’t known I would pass until it actually happened.

So these are the kinds of things people tell me. The book—I’ll show it again—is full of the richness of who God the Father really is.

This first one in the three-part series is called Meet the Real ABBA Father, and it has spiritual exercises in each chapter that makes the light bulbs go off over people’s heads.

James:

That’s wonderful. I can’t thank you enough for sharing all that.

Terry, I want you to know that all the information for your books and any of your contact information will be listed below here for our audience.

So if you’re interested in getting Terry’s book or reaching out to Terry, that’s where you’re going to find all that information.

But Terry, thank you so much for joining us today. This has been a real honor and a real privilege to talk to you and hear all about the amazing work you’re doing and how you’re living your faith.

Terry:

Thank you. Thank you for having me here. It’s been enjoyable.

James:

Oh absolutely. That’s been Terry Modica. Again, thank you so much.

I’m James Fenimore. This has been Living My Faith, and I can’t wait to see you next time.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.