Living My Faith with Todd Lebo and Andrew Steier

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our hosts, James Fenimore spoke with Todd Lebo and Andrew Steier.

Todd Lebo

CEO of Ascend2

Website Address: https://ascend2.com/

Andrew Steier

Founder of Always Going

Website Address: https://alwaysgoing.org/

Transcript:

James:

Hi and welcome to Living My Faith. I’m James Fenimore, and today I’ve got two special guests for you. Joining me is Andrew Steier and Todd Lebo. Guys, how are you doing?

Andrew:

Great. Thanks for having us.

Todd:

Yeah, it’s a pleasure to be here today, and I thank you.

James:

The pleasure is all mine, believe me. Todd, I’m going to start with you. We start the show with one simple question. Todd, how are you living your faith?

Todd:

Well, I’ve always been a believer that we should have a holistic approach to our faith. We don’t have a church faith and then a Sunday faith and then something different throughout the week.

I have my own research firm, and I started that business about 12 years ago. I try to be a light there. And then I have personal ministries I do as well.

James:

That’s beautiful. Thank you. I’d love to hear how people do it with their work too. That’s really cool.

Andrew, you got the cheat code. You know the question that’s coming. How do you live your faith?

Andrew:

Well, I love that you just said that. Because really I work with a ministry called Always Going, founded about six years ago. It’s a ministry that is to do exactly what you’re saying, to take our faith outside the walls of the church and outside the walls of just our own little personal faith and impact other people.

Really it’s evangelism, but it’s so much more than just sharing the gospel. It’s living like Jesus as you go, just every day with your kids and your coworkers and everything.

I like to call it overflow evangelism. Loving the Lord so much that it spills out wherever you go.

So I work full time just helping believers capture that and live that. It’s been a ton of fun.

James:

That’s awesome. This is near and dear to my heart. I’m actually speaking at the U.S. Christian Chamber of Commerce National Convention on apologetics in the workplace, how you can live out your faith in the workplace.

Obviously there are some compliance issues. HR people might say, well, now it’s an issue. But you can always be a devout Christian wherever you are.

So I love that that’s a focal point for both of you guys.

Andrew, you mentioned helping people with everyday life. What does that look like? How do you help people do that?

Andrew:

A lot of it is education, but not what you might think. It’s not learning more verses and learning more strategies. It’s learning God’s heart and God’s intention for us.

It’s leaning into the relationship with God that leads us to an everyday faith. That’s literally what it is.

There’s lots of learning involved, but another thing I love to do is help people practice. I don’t know why evangelism is the one thing that we practice on people who don’t know Jesus.

Grab your pastor, grab some friends like this and say, hey, talk out my worst fears with me and let’s figure out how to do this so we can honor the Lord and spread the good news.

If I believe that it’s this good, I should want to share it with other people.

James:

There is a quote from Penn Jillette, the magician. He’s always been a little out there, but he had a great quote about Christianity.

He said if he has a friend who believes in Christ and believes he’s going to burn in hell, and that friend never shares the gospel with him, is he really even a friend?

That always stuck with me. If you really believe it, why wouldn’t you share it?

Todd, I know you said you have a research firm. How do you incorporate your faith into that?

Todd:

Part of that is being a light. To me that means being consistent.

Regardless of who I’m working with, I try to respect people, build trust with them, and show them that I have integrity.

Then hopefully I have the opportunity to show where that integrity comes from.

Anybody can be a good person, but we also want to show people that I’m not a good person. It’s my Savior who lives inside of me who makes me strive to live like Him.

So I try to be that light to them. And then I also have my personal ministries.

Over the years I’ve learned to say yes to the Lord and not find reasons not to do things.

My primary ministries have been with youth. I work at my church mentoring young men and spend a lot of time there.

God has guided and directed me over the years by saying yes.

James:

I think that’s so important, especially serving young men.

Unless you have a coach as a young man, there aren’t many opportunities to be mentored by someone other than your dad.

And there are many households without a dad or with a dad who may not be a believer.

What’s it like to minister to young men?

Todd:

One thing is consistency.

Young men, I think of myself when I was a teen. You spend time with them and they just want to have fun, so sometimes you have fun with them.

But if I’m consistent with them, when opportunities come up they open up their hearts more.

Being there regularly and speaking truth to them is important.

The world tells them lots of lies about what will make them happy.

So I try to point them back to what the Bible says and what truths they can speak over themselves when they’re being bombarded by those lies.

When you show them you love them, they open up over time.

Boys are different than girls. I raised two girls and there’s a big difference.

But investing in youth is a tremendous opportunity.

James:

Without a doubt. You’re going to see the return on that investment.

We have people in our audience who are new to faith. Maybe they just came back to Jesus or maybe this is their first time learning how to live their faith every day.

Any advice for them?

Andrew:

Absolutely.

When I was growing up, I misunderstood that obedience was the most important thing.

I thought if I loved God, I should obey everything He says.

But there was something missing.

When someone asked Jesus the most important commandment, He didn’t say obey everything God says. He said love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength.

Then out of that love, you love your neighbor as yourself and go make disciples.

So the number one thing I would say is intimacy comes before obedience.

Intimacy with God has to happen, and obedience will follow.

If we start with obedience without intimacy, we miss that closeness with God that keeps us connected to Him in everyday life.

James:

That’s awesome. You’re right. It’s like a flowchart.

You start with love and everything else follows.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining me today. I really appreciate this conversation and I know our audience will take a lot from it.

Todd:

You’re welcome.

James:

This has been Living My Faith. Thank you so much for joining us.

I hope you learned something. Andrew and Todd were wonderful. All their information will be right below this show sheet if you’d like to reach either one of them.

I’m James Fenimore and I can’t wait to see you next time.

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