Making a Difference with Aaron Quinn of Fellowship Of Christian Athletes

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our hosts, Greg Chapman and James Fenimore spoke with Aaron Quinn.

Aaron Quinn

Director – Central Ohio at Fellowship Of Christian Athletes

Website Address: centralohiofca.org

Short company description:

The mission of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is to invite every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?

Embrace the challenges of the mission God has called you to

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?

Speaking Light into the darkness of the world

What’s one cause you’re passionate about?

Providing a sense of value and belonging to our youth

How do you encourage your team to make a difference?

Being a positive light by living out your testimony and sharing what Jesus has done in your own life

Transcript:

James:

Hi, and welcome to Making a Difference, where we spotlight coaches and leaders that are making a real difference in the community. I’m James Fenimore, and joining me, as always, is Greg Chapman.

Greg:

James, good to be here. Making a Difference family, it’s my privilege to introduce you today someone who’s not from Northeast Florida, but nonetheless, he’s part of our FCA family and doing work elsewhere. Welcome. I’ll tell you a little bit about where he’s from and what he’s doing, but welcome Aaron Quinn to the show. Aaron, how you doing, man?

Aaron:

Doing great. I appreciate the invite. I am coming to you from downtown Columbus, Ohio.

Greg:

Oh, O-H-I-O. All right. So, Aaron, I’m not going to tell you anything that you don’t know, but for those listening, our mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church. The focus for our show is really coaches. What are you doing in Columbus, Ohio, to highlight and focus on coaches ministry?

Aaron:

Yeah. You know, and this is dear to my heart. And when I received the invitation, I was excited because it’s personal to me for several reasons.

One, obviously, as a college athlete, and I coached college and was in that role before stepping in, so I understand the stress, I understand the lifestyle, I understand the impact that coaching can have.

And my wife and I have been blessed. The Lord’s blessed us with three children, two biological and one adopted. And our oldest son, Ethan, who played college sports, is now coaching college, and he’s starting his family. And seeing how he’s navigating his faith and seeing how he’s in the coaching world.

And on top of that, it’s how coaching has changed, and the stress has just even escalated because of the dynamics of college basketball, college sports in general.

So it’s just an incredible opportunity. It’s incredibly important for us to speak into the coach’s life.

And we have, and I know you know this, Greg, is healthy you, and we talk about the holistic well-being, the spiritual, the physical, and the emotional well-being.

And so we’re really, in our coaches’ huddles and our staff, we’re really trying to speak into the life of a coach, that holistic well-being, which includes his spiritual life, her spiritual life.

And if they’re not taking time for that, if they’re not taking time in their day to make sure that they’re strengthening themselves in the Word and strengthening their relationship with Christ, you’re going to see that impacted in their career and in their life. So it’s just so important to us.

Greg:

That’s great. You’ve been around FCA long enough to know that two of the most powerful words that our young athletes hear are “coach said.”

Aaron:

Amen.

Greg:

Being a longtime coach and now raising a second generation of coaches in your home, or wherever he may be at the moment, how does it look when coaches leverage their position for the gospel?

Aaron:

You know, Billy Graham once said, and I’m sure you’re familiar with this, that a coach, one coach can have more impact than 100 people that a student athlete meets.

And so for us, it’s making sure that the coach understands what you just said, “coach said.”

The greatest compliment I got in my coaching career was one of those moments. I was coaching small college basketball, and at that time, our children were young, and they were around the gym. It was a family atmosphere. I took my son on recruiting trips, took him out of school. His mother still never forgave me for that, but it was a part of that.

So the best compliment I ever got is about ten years after I coached this young man. We met at a reunion, and he came up and said, “You know, I just want to thank you, coach.” And I said, “Well, you know…” He said, “No, not for that. I never had a father growing up, and watching you with Ethan and Madeline and how you treated them as a father, I now try to use that with my two sons.”

And that’s when the Lord just kind of spoke to me and said, “This is greater than X’s and O’s.”

And so the impact that you have on a young man or a young lady’s life, the lasting impact, not only the lasting impact, but it can be a positive lasting impact or it can be a negative lasting impact.

And so it’s vital for us to speak into the coach’s lives to make sure that we’re discipling them, to be disciplined in their faith, to be able to understand the impact that they’re having on their players.

Greg:

That’s a great story and a great testimony to how you’re living it out in front of your athletes. Sometimes “coach said” doesn’t require words.

Aaron:

Amen.

Greg:

And we’re grateful for the ministry you’re doing up there in Columbus, Ohio, even if you’re a Buckeye fan. I love you anyways. But we’re glad you joined us today.

James:

Yeah. Thank you so much, Aaron. My wife’s a Buckeye alum, so she was a Columbus resident for quite some time, so she appreciates everything you’re doing up there. I can promise you that.

Aaron:

She understands. Fellas, I appreciate both of you. We’ll definitely pray for what you’re doing. There is a great opportunity for us at FCA, and I’m just blessed and humbled to be a part of it.

James:

That’s good. Thank you so much, Aaron, and thank you, Greg, for all that you do. As always, this has been Making a Difference. I’m James Fenimore, this is Greg Chapman, and we can’t wait to see you next time.

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