Making a Difference with Alessia Hollander of Prodigal Farm Ministries

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our host, Grace Hooks spoke with Alessia Hollander.

Alessia Hollander

Director of Administration at Prodigal Farm Ministries

Website Address: https://pfm-nassau.org



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