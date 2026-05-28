Making a Difference with Ivana Barnes of We Care Jacksonville

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our host, Brandon Sobalvarro spoke with Ivana Barnes.

Ivana Barnes

Director of Nursing at We Care Jacksonville

Website Address: Www.wecarejacksonville.org



Short company description:

Helping uninsured and under resourced people obtain charitable healthcare at no cost to the patient or their family.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?

What I do on a daily basis, especially our Healthy Pantry. Making sure our oncology patients have access to free groceries with our grocery delivery program as well.

What’s one cause you’re passionate about?

Helping oncology patient get into care without having health insurance and saving lives.

How do you encourage your team to make a difference?

I encourage the team to always collaborate and make sure they don’t carry this load alone.

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