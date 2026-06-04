Making a Difference with Keecia King of AnnieRuth Foundation

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our host, Morgan Allen,spoke with Keecia King.

Keecia King

Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at AnnieRuth Foundation

Website Address: https://annieruthfoundation.org

Short company description:

The AnnieRuth Foundation was established in 2012. This 501(c)3 organization is named after Ruth Kearney, the grandmother of Founder, Dee Wilcox. Its purpose is to serve as a catalyst of positive change in underserved communities.

The foundation focuses on education, health initiatives, and economic development. Our goal is to equip participants with knowledge and skills to assist with making healthy life choices; thus empowering them to become positive contributors to society. Our programs offer viable solutions to problems that negatively impact individuals, the family unit and the community as a whole; problems that if unaddressed will negatively impact future generations.

The AnnieRuth Foundation has a deep commitment to the personal, educational and professional achievement of those we serve.