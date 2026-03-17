Making a Difference with Moe and Paige Becnel of Blending A Family Ministry

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our host and James Fenimore spoke with Moe and Paige Becnel.

Moe and Paige Becnel

President/Founder at Blending A Family Ministry

Website Address: www.blendingafamily.com

Short company description:

Blending A Family Ministry was formed to help couples navigate through a new marriage after experiencing divorce or physical loss of a spouse. Children are often the ones that must navigate the family dynamic and changes. Helping individual families walk through their unique situations is our vision for a healthy family to thrive.

What is a tip for success that you would provide someone in your same industry?

After our frustarting struggle, as we blended a family of seven, we found answers to our questions in teh Bible…God’s word.

What volunteer experience has impacted you the most?

Working with several familes, pro bono, who many years later are thriving in their marriages and relationships. We also see heir children accepting their new family structure.

What’s one cause you’re passionate about?

We are passionate about healthy blended familes and leading pre-remarried couples to begin their future with affective tools.

How do you encourage your team to make a difference?

We encourage patience, listening and communication skills. The relationship with others must be our top priority.

Transcript:

James:

Hi, and welcome to Making a Difference, where we spotlight leaders that are making a real difference in their community. I’m your host, James Fenimore, and we’ve got a really special, actually two guests for you today. Moe and Paige Becnel. Guys, how are you doing?

Paige:

We’re doing good. Okay. Thanks for asking.

James:

Oh, thank you so much for joining me today. I’m really excited about this show. So, Moe and Paige, tell us how you’re making a difference.

Moe:

Well, we started when we got married. We both been through divorce. We met in a church. We both were Christians before we started out. And so we had a good Christian background. And the next thing that happened is we get married, and then we have… I had three children and she had two. So we had a family of five plus us.

Paige:

Serving some seven.

Moe:

People. And so it was a rude awakening, and it was very difficult. We had no idea. We thought we knew what we were doing. We did not have a clue.

Paige:

Blending a family is truly a piece of hard work, as hard as a marriage is. And now you’re adding in so many different personalities that have already developed. You don’t know each other’s children from birth. You know them from the moment that you meet these kids, weeks before a wedding or maybe months before a wedding, and trying to interact with them on their personalities and on their level can really be difficult.

Because if, like me, you already had two children and I knew their personalities, I knew them. But now I’m trying to learn three new personalities. And the way we make a difference in a community is we bring what we learned in blending our family to other families who are really trying hard to break that cycle of divorce and blend their family successfully.

Moe:

And so many families give up because it’s so hard, because they don’t understand what to do. Thank God we were grounded in God’s Word, and we started searching God’s Word for our answers. And He just started speaking to our hearts. Stop doing this. Start doing that.

And so we’ve met a lot of other people, hundreds, literally hundreds and hundreds of blended families now that are listening to our guidance.

James:

Wow, that’s a really wonderful testimony you have. And I was going to ask if you have a housekeeper named Alice, because it started to sound like The Brady Bunch.

Paige:

But we do have a dog.

James:

Perfect. Any help you could get, right, with that many kids? Sure. Yeah. And listen, I’m a product of divorce too, with blended families after that, stepbrothers, half-brothers. It’s like doing a calculus equation when I explain it to people. Sure, but it’s a blessing when it clicks, right?

Paige:

It does.

James:

Totally. You said you used God’s Word to kind of navigate this. Is there any specific scripture or any specific, I don’t know, parable in the Bible or story in the Bible that you lean on when you’re meeting somebody new for the first time?

Paige:

Absolutely. And that is Zephaniah four six. Not by my might nor by my spirit, but by God’s Spirit. It’s not by our strength. It is by Him and Him alone.

And so it’s trusting Him. And we all know how hard it is to trust when we’re seeing all the chaos. But it’s going back to you can’t do this by yourself. You can’t do this by your mind, by your strength, by your spirit. It has to be by God alone.

James:

It’s beautiful. And it’s perfect scripture, especially for something like this.

Paige:

Well, yeah, it’s guided us through a lot of thin ice, for sure.

James:

Absolutely. So now you guys said hundreds of families have leaned on your teachings, your counseling. So you do this as a profession, or you just do it as donation, as ministry in the church?

Moe:

Ministry and donations. We have not ever taken a salary for what we do.

Paige:

No.

Moe:

Wow. We sell our books and workbooks, and that money goes into paying our expenses for internet and whatever else.

Paige:

Making more books.

Moe:

Printing, reprinting books.

Paige:

And printing workbooks. And then during COVID, when everything shut down and we didn’t really have a way for families to reach us in some instances, whether it be because they couldn’t afford internet anymore, or maybe they couldn’t afford donating to us, which we will do it for free if it means helping a family that truly wants help…

We produced and printed a devotional, a 40-day devotional that we put online on YouVersion for free, and it’s now in eight languages. And that has seemed to really help families that got stuck in a moment.

Moe:

Yeah.

Paige:

In COVID, they just got stuck. And if a family reached out to us, we would send them a hard copy of that devotional for free, because we didn’t want families to feel that gap in communication that those 18 months in everyone’s lives brought.

James:

Now that’s incredible. I can’t thank you enough for the work you’re doing, not just for these families but clearly for the Kingdom. It really is incredible.

Mo, Paige, I want you to know underneath this video is going to be all your contact info where people can find your workbooks, your books, and we’re going to encourage everybody that needs this, or knows somebody that needs it, because let’s be honest, we all do.

Paige:

We all know somebody.

James:

That’s right.

Paige:

Unfortunately, we all know somebody.

Moe:

The world we live in.

James:

Yes. So please seek out Moe and Paige below here. Guys, thank you so much for joining me and for sharing your testimony. I can’t thank you enough for the difference you’re making in your community and communities around the world.

Paige:

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for having us.

Moe:

So much for your time.

James:

Oh, it’s my honor.

Paige:

We’re truly humbled.

James:

So this has been Making a Difference. That’s right, Moe and Paige, check them out. They’re incredible. Thank you so much for joining us. I’m James Fenimore. Can’t wait to see you next time.

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