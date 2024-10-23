Media Champions with Christine Goos of The Shelf

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Christine Goos of The Shelf.

The Shelf is an influencer marketing agency that seamlessly connects creators to data, trends, consumer insights, and commerce to craft growth-driven campaigns made for enterprise brands.

What is your BEST service?

Social media

What was your first job in Media?

Creative copywriter at TBWA Helsinki

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Creators will be at the center of omnichannel campaigns

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Exposure Therapy (a brand strategy collective)

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Influencer marketing is about scale and relationships, a single person cannot do it all as influencer marketing strategies evolve to touch every part of the marketing funnel and customer journey.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Long-term strategy over short-term tactics.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%