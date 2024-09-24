Media Champions with Dovani Hopkins of DA Marketing

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Dovani Hopkins of DA Marketing.

DA Marketing is a customer magnet and reputation builder for our clients.

We focus on Brand Messaging that is specific to the business and speaks directly to their ideal customer.

We elevate businesses online. Grow their reputation and Inspire those who want to make a difference in their communities and the world.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Sales.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI integration in business operations and narrowing of niches.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

10X Grant Cardone, Entre Nation.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

The range of Data they have access to. With agencies they are most likely servicing multiple businesses and if they specialize in a specific business niche then they have multiple sources of Data where they receive feedback from.

They can adjust to industry changes more efficiently and optimize ads/other types of digital marketing more quickly with better results.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Be simple and speak directly to the problems/pain points your customer are facing. Every business needs to know who they are marketing. Figuratively they need to date their audience. Understand the problems their audience is having and how those problems are making them feel. Knowing how your business will solve that problems and how they will feel when their problem is solved. Focus on the feeling more than the facts of the product.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Only Digital Marketing so the closes thing would be banner ads