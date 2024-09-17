Media Champions with Florent Vosse of New Vision Concept

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Florent Vosse of New Vision Concept.

New vision concept is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in driving business growth through innovative strategies and data-driven solutions. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media management, content marketing, and web design. Our team of experts is dedicated to delivering measurable results that enhance brand visibility, engage target audiences, and increase conversions. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry insights, we help businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing objectives and stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

My first job in media was creating a flyer for a local pizza company. It was a simple project, but it taught me a lot about visual design, understanding target audiences, and how to convey a message effectively. I worked on designing an eye-catching layout that highlighted the company’s promotions and special offers, ensuring the branding was consistent and appealing. That experience sparked my interest in the marketing and design field, and it was a great stepping stone into more complex media projects.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

In the next two years, AI and automation will play a major role in creating more personalized marketing experiences. These tools will help brands better analyze consumer data and deliver targeted content. With the phasing out of third-party cookies, marketers will need to rely on first-party data and build stronger customer relationships. Privacy regulations will drive a focus on transparency and ethical data practices. Additionally, immersive technologies like AR and VR will continue to enhance consumer engagement and shape future marketing strategies.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency provides a business with broader expertise and access to specialized skills beyond what an internal marketing director can offer. Agencies bring fresh, unbiased perspectives, helping businesses stay innovative. They also stay up-to-date with the latest tools and industry trends, which can be costly to manage in-house. By partnering with an agency, businesses can focus on core operations while the agency handles marketing strategy and execution. This collaboration often leads to more comprehensive and effective marketing efforts.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

One key tip for digital marketing is to focus on creating personalized, customer-centric content. Tailoring your messaging to meet the specific needs and preferences of your audience not only enhances engagement but also builds stronger connections and trust with your customers. Utilize data analytics and segmentation tools to understand your audience better and deliver relevant content that resonates with them on the right channels at the right time.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

The percentage of traditional media buying within an advertising agency’s service offerings can vary significantly depending on the agency’s focus. For a digital-first agency, traditional media buying might make up a small portion, often less than 20%.