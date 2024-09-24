Media Champions with Ken Michelini of Result Advertising, Inc

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Ken Michelini of Result Advertising, Inc.

Brand Response media buying/brand positioning.

What is your BEST service?

Media Buying.

How do you define success?

Delivering on my clients vision.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Michigan Radio.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

No client has ever fired us. Many clients have brought on other agencies to compete with us, and then fired those agencies…but were batting 1000.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Educating our clients on what it takes to actually see the results.