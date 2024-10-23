Media Champions with Mindy Raslevich of Diablo Media

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Mindy Raslevich of Diablo Media.

To run an effective performance marketing campaign you need to deliver the right message across the right channels. Whether you need to acquire new customers, generate leads, or drive other customer actions—we have the tools, the people, and the expertise to get the job done.

What is your BEST service?

Media buying.

What was your first job in Media?

Fresh out of college I worked at an email marketing company.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

1to1 Consent.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

LinkUnite

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

We leverage our different divisions to most effectively deliver new customers to the brands we work with. Our diversity of clients better arms us with the ability to deliver the right new users that best align with the brands needs and goals.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Understand each client’s perspectives and goals, when you are clear with their needs then we can put their brand in front of the right audience.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

50-80%