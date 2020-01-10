AMERICANA/FOLK DUO, GYPSY & ME, BRING THEIR GET BUSY LIVIN’ TOUR TO ATLANTIC BEACH

(December 4, 2019) – Gypsy & Me is comprised of North Carolina-based duo, Mike Moore and Kyzandrha Zarate. Together, they deliver original Americana/Folk/Country music about life, love, and their experiences while traveling the world. On January 26, 2018, they released their debut album,, and are now releasing their third album,, on December 6, 2019. All tracks were written and produced by Moore & Zarate. The album features thirteen original songs encouraging listeners to brush off the things that hold them back in life and “get busy livin’.” They will be touring through Atlantic Beach, FL on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27 from 7-10PM at ATLANTIC BEACH BREWING COMPANY. This show is FREE and will be set up as a listening room in the breweries event space.Mike Moore was born and raised in Tampa, Florida and has an extensive background in music. Kyzandrha Zarate, on the other hand, has deep roots in Jacksonville, Florida with Gypsy & Me being her introduction to the music scene. They have called Brevard, North Carolina home since May 2017. They credit mountain living for inspiring the music they write and the music career they have developed in such a short period of time. Moore and Zarate feature a single calledon their new album,

All tour dates can be found on their website, gypsyandmeband.com and on their Instagram and Facebook accounts @gypsyandmeband.

“Gypsy & Me are the perfect traveling companions and musical missionaries. These civil souls are always “grateful for the opportunity to share [their] story”. They hope their passion in music and life resonate with their listeners.” – VeraNation (Charleston, South Carolina)

LINK TO PRESS KIT IMAGES: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1FtwXSfr3RksnB4mPYqC9deDw-BsUDiSY